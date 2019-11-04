France's news in English

Bordeaux: Family appeals for help to find missing British father

Bordeaux: Family appeals for help to find missing British father
Photo: Sally Louise/Facebook
The family of a British man last seen in Bordeaux are growing increasingly worried about his whereabouts and have appealed to the local community in the south west city to help find him.

Nathan James Sim, aged 32 has been missing since Saturday evening.

The young father was last seen at around 7pm on Quai Saint-Croix in the centre of Bordeaux.

His family told The Local he had been visiting Bordeaux for the day and had been working in Lormont, a suburb of Bordeaux, decorating a holiday cottage.

They have not been able to contact him via his mobile phone since he went missing.

His partner Sally Louise launched an appeal on Facebook: "I am posting this in the hope that a friend of a friend of a friend might share it and it might reach someone who knows his whereabouts. Please, please share and get this photo as widespread as possible."

 

 
