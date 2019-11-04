Bordeaux: Family appeals for help to find missing British father

<p>Nathan James Sim, aged 32 has been missing since Saturday evening.</p><p>The young father was last seen at around 7pm on Quai Saint-Croix in the centre of Bordeaux.</p><p>His family told The Local he had been visiting Bordeaux for the day and had been working in Lormont, a suburb of Bordeaux, decorating a holiday cottage.</p><p>They have not been able to contact him via his mobile phone since he went missing.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1572873251_screenshot-2019-11-04-at-14-13-58.png" style="width: 640px; height: 365px;" /></p><p>His partner Sally Louise launched an appeal on Facebook: "I am posting this in the hope that a friend of a friend of a friend might share it and it might reach someone who knows his whereabouts. Please, please share and get this photo as widespread as possible."</p>