French police fight running battles with youths in Paris suburb

<p>The trouble, which is said to be related to the pending demolition of a building block in the disadvantaged neighbourhood of Noe, started with youngsters throwing Molotov cocktails in the evening, according to a police source.</p><p>When officers arrived, they were attacked with projectiles and targeted with fireworks.</p><p>At the height of the confrontation, police were facing off with a group of about 30 men, said the source.</p><p>Two police members sustained light injuries. In the foray, the troublemakers burnt a circus tent, which its operator said had cost about 800,000 euros ($894,000) and where children from deprived backgrounds were being trained in the circus arts. Two suspects were arrested.</p><p>Interior Minister Christophe Castaner described the acts on Twitter as "cowardly and foolish", and said he was confident the police would identify and catch those who got away.</p><p>Mayor Catherine Arenou said the suburb had been caught for days in the grip of criminal acts by youngsters in the Noe neighbourhood who keep smashing the street lights.</p><p>The mayor said a youth information centre in the neighbourhood was also targeted on Saturday night, with petrol found inside and traces of an attempted fire.</p><p>A police source said the violence had been sparked by the planned demolition of an apartment building which "threatens the underground economy" run by criminal gangs in the neighbourhood.</p><p>The planned demolition is part of an urban reconstruction programme, according to the mayor.</p><p>In April last year, a nursery school in the Noe neighbourhood was set ablaze, prompting local authorities to raise concerns about the plight of Paris' needier suburbs.</p><p>A report in June said rising property prices had widened the gap between rich and poor in the Paris region, where the number of people living in poverty has increased.</p><p>The Ile de France, with Paris at its centre, accounts for 30 percent of the national economy and is also home to the biggest immigrant population.</p><p>Average income fell while unemployment and the foreign-born population grew in 44 areas, mostly far-flung suburbs encircling the French capital, from 2001 to 2015.</p><p>The highly qualified and managerial classes mainly occupy central Paris and its wealthy western suburbs.</p>