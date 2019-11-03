33 hurt after Paris to London Flixbus overturns in northern France

<p>The Flixbus vehicle toppled on its side around midday (1100 GMT) as it took an exit from the A1 motorway, France's busiest route, a police statement said. </p><p>There were 33 people on board, of whom 29 sustained light injuries and four were seriously wounded. Some of the injured were foreign nationals.</p><p>The statement did not say whether the bus was bound for London or for Paris. Rescue teams from the police, fire brigade, and ambulance service rushed to the scene.</p><p>The motorway exit has been closed, the statement said.</p><p>According to the newspaper "Courrier Picard", the bus skidded in a curve on the wet road, crashed into a barrier and overturned.</p><p>It is yet another incident for the embattled German brand, with several crashes across Europe so far in 2019. </p><p><strong>READ: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190605/seven-people-injured-after-two-flixbus-accidents-in-germany">Seven people injured after two Flixbus accidents in Germany</a></strong></p><p>In October, one person was killed and 17 injured when a Flixbus rolled in Southern France. </p><p>Several people were injured in two separate crashes in Germany in June, while one person was killed and 60 injured in a crash in Switzerland in May. </p>