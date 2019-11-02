Over 30 Pakistani migrants found in lorry in France

<p>They said the driver, who was also from Pakistan, was detained.</p><p>The discovery came after 39 people, all believed to be Vietnamese nationals, were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain last month, laying bare again the risks of illegal migrant routes to Europe.</p><p>The group of 31 Pakistani migrants was discovered during a routine check on a motorway near the Italian border on Friday, French prosecutors said.</p><p>The migrants, who included three teenagers, were handed over to the Italian authorities in accordance with immigration procedures.</p><p>"We will try and establish if we can trace it back to a network and backers as we always do in this type of case," the prosecutors' office in the southeastern city of Nice said.</p>