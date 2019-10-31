VIDEO: French Brexit song tells Brits 'we want our words back'

They say laughter is the best medicine, but when it comes to the Brexit ‘affliction’ plaguing millions of Brits and Europeans across the continent, it can be hard to see the funny side of it.

Luckily, there are people out there whose on-point satire holds a temporary cure.

Cabaret performers Amanda Palmer, Sarah-Louise Young and Maxim Melton have performed and shared a quirky take on the UK’s ever-impending divorce from Europe, calling on the English to first hand over all the French words they ‘stole’ and incorporated into their language.

“No, you cannot drive a car without a chauffeur, There’s no déjà-vu without déjà vu, What’s sex without its lingerie?, Piers Morgan without his toupée, We really feel miserable for you,” are just some of the comical verses in this three-minute music video, which we might as well call a tour de force.

The tongue-in-cheek track is available for download for €1, with all proceeds going to support Open Piano For Refugees, a non-profit organisation providing access to music lessons and instruments to refugees.

The song and music video were also independently funded by over 15,000 patrons.