In an effort to persuade more people to use the paperless Metro options - the Navigo passes or the ViaNavigo app which turns your smartphone into a ticket - transport bosses are increasing the prices of the books of 10 paper tickets.

From Friday, November 1st the price of a carnet of 10 paper tickets will rise from €14.90 to €16.90 - a rise of 13 percent.

Individual paper tickets will still be sold at €1.90.

The price of the airport bus services Orlybus and Roissybus are also increasing - but again only for people who buy the paper tickets. The Orlybus ticket rises from €8.30 to €9.50, while Roissybus goes from €12 to €13.70.

Transport bosses in Paris are hoping to eventually phase out paper tickets altogether and have recently launched several new paperless options.

In the summer the Navigo Easy was launched, intended for people who are occasional Metro users. For €2 you get a reusable plastic top-up card, which you can then load up with either single tickets or books of 10 to use as and when you need them.

The ViaNavigo app was launched in September and works in the same way, but is an app, enabling people to buy tickets on their smartphone then swipe the phone over the Metro ticket machines. In bad news for iPhone users, however, Apple has declined to take part in the scheme, so at present the app can only be used on android phones.

Transport bosses are hoping to eventually phase out paper tickets altogether. Photo: The Local

Valérie Pécresse, in charge of the Île de France transport network, told French newspaper Le Parisien : "To preserve the environment, I want to gradually eliminate the magnetic strip Metro ticket, which takes a year to break down

"In the second half of 2020, I would like to stop the sale of the T+ books of 10 tickets in cardboard.

"That's why I decided to accelerate the transition to smartphone or card-based tickets, such as Navigo Easy and soon Navigo Liberté +, by giving them a price advantage."