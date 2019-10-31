France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Chinese pair caught at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport with 60kg of live eels

AFP
news@thelocal.com
31 October 2019
08:19 CET+01:00

Share this article

Chinese pair caught at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport with 60kg of live eels
The 'glass eels' can fetch €5,000 a kilo in China. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.com
31 October 2019
08:19 CET+01:00
A French court on Wednesday sentenced two people who tried to smuggle 60kg of live baby eels in their luggage onto a flight to China.

Young European eels - called "glass eels" because of their transparent bodies - can fetch around €5,000 a kilo in China and a local prosecutor said the case was part of a "new form of trafficking that is exploding".

The 20-year-old woman and 44-year-old man, both Chinese nationals, were stopped on Monday at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport on a transit stop from the city of Toulouse in southwest France.

Inside their four suitcases, officers found plastic bags with water carrying the eels, also known as "elvers".

Each bag was wrapped in thermal insulation.

The court in Bobigny near Paris sentenced the pair to a 10-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of €7,000 each for smuggling and crimes against biodiversity.

European eel numbers have plummeted in recent years through a combination of overfishing, pollution and river dams blocking their migration routes, according to experts.

In France, a kilo of baby eels would cost around €250.

European eels have been protected since 2009 by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

At the time, CITES estimated that about half of the eels caught in Europe are exported to China, Japan and South Korea to be grown in fish farms.It estimated the trade at around 200 million eels per year.

 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. The 'Brexit election': How Britons in Europe can register for a proxy or postal vote
  2. The ten spookiest sites to visit in Paris this Halloween
  3. The top phrases that show why everything is good when you're speaking French
  4. EU agrees to three-month Brexit 'flextension'
  5. Nine signs that you are becoming French

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
23/10
Help needed!! box of personal items lost in transit!!
07/10
Court summons: JOSSELIN ROGEBOZ
06/10
Stop Brexit Protest Saturday 19 Oct Granville Basse-Normandy
05/10
Japanese Calligraphy Workshop
02/10
Tailor made french classes via Skype
View all notices
Post a new notice