French expression of the day: Ne vous méprenez pas

<p><strong>Why do I need to know ne vous méprenez pas?</strong></p><p>Want to be sure you're absolutely clear in what you are saying? This is a handy little phrase to make sure your meaning is right, or to fully emphasize what you are saying.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>It means 'do not misunderstand me' or more colloquially 'make no mistake' or 'don't get me wrong'. It's often used as a rhetorical device if you want to really emphasize a point.</p><p>So you could say <i>Ne vous méprenez pas: l'Irlande est pro-européenne</i> - Make no mistake: Ireland is pro-European</p><p>Or if you're adding caveats to your argument you could clarify your overall point by saying <i>Ne vous méprenez pas, je ne prétends pas que l'immigration soit sans problème</i> - Don't get me wrong, I'm not pretending that immigration is without problems.</p><p>Or even <i>Ne vous méprenez pas sur mes propos: nous avons besoin d'organisations environnementales comme Greenpeace</i> - Please do not misunderstand me, we need environmental organisations like Greenpeace.</p><p>It comes from the verb <i>se méprendre</i> - to be mistaken. So you could say <i>Je pensais que les vacances scolaires commençaient en juin, mais je me suis mépris</i> - I thought the school holidays began in June, but I was mistaken.</p><p>If you have just mixed up your words and accidentally told someone you prefer your jam without condoms (<i>préservatif</i> = condom, <i>conservateur</i> = preservative) then you would be more likely to say <i>je me suis trompé</i> - I was wrong.</p><p>But the phrase <i>ne vous méprenez pas</i> is more often used to make a point clear, rather than when you as a foreigner have just fallen foul of one of the <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190805/the-nine-french-words-you-need-to-be-very-very-careful-when-pronouncing" target="_blank">many traps the French language lays for the unwary</a>.</p><p><strong>For more French words and expressions, head to our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word">French word of the Day</a> section.</strong></p>