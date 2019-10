The French rail operator SNCF is taking advantage of the three-day weekend created by the public holiday on Friday, November 1st (Toussaint) to do some major modernisation works on the city's RER suburban train network.

Among the many closures on the RER network is the RER B line that connects Charles de Gaulle airport to the city - so anyone planning a trip to or from the airport is advised to allow extra time for their journey.

On the RER line B there will be no trains at all between Aulnay-sous-Bois and Charles de Gaulle airport from Friday, November 1st to Sunday, November 3rd inclusive. The more central part of the line will still be operating, but will be departing from a different, overground, platform at Gare du Nord. Replacement bus services will be running to and from the airport.

The RER lines A,C, L, J and N will all have complete closures on sections of the line, with bus replacement services on offer.

However travellers are advised to add up to 45 minutes on to their usual journey time and to expect crowded services.

The works are being done to modernise the network and include electrification, the creation of new control rooms and new sections of track.

On the RER line B the works include extra storage space to allow for construction of the 'Charles de Gaulle Express' service which is planned for 2025.

You can see the full list of closures and replacement services here.