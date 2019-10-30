French word of the Day: Le patriarcat

<p><strong>Why do I need to know le patriarcat?</strong></p><p>Whether you're aware of it or not it probably has a huge impact on your life, from how much you earn to the clothes you dress your children in.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>It means the patriarchy! So now you're ready to get involved in discussions on gender politics in French.</p><p>So for example if you want something to blame for the gender pay gap, here's what you can pin it on.</p><p><i>Pourquoi les femmes françaises gagnent-elles en moyenne 11 pour cent de moins que les hommes? C'est le patriarcat.</i> - Why do women in France earn on average 11 percent less than men? It's the patriarchy. </p><p><i>C'est ainsi que le patriarcat régit la socialisation des garçons et des hommes</i> - This is how the patriarchy socialises its boys and men.</p><p>Or as in this example below by French writer Olivia Sorrel Dejerine</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Vous avez froid au bureau ?Guess what, ça n'a rien à voir avec l'hiver et tout à voir avec le patriarcat. Super newsletter de <a href="https://twitter.com/R_Amsellem?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@R_Amsellem</a> !!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/5Novembre16h47?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#5Novembre16h47</a>💪 <a href="https://t.co/rzLZvUnW8p">https://t.co/rzLZvUnW8p</a></p>— Olivia Sorrel Dejerine (@Ollieso) <a href="https://twitter.com/Ollieso/status/1189478892115058688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 30, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>She tweets: "Are you cold in the office? Guess what, it has nothing to do with winter and everything to do with the patriarchy."</p><p>And if you find yourself living in a matriarchal society, that would be <i>la martriarchie</i> in French.</p>