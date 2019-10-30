Wildcat French rail strike to hit Toussaint holiday weekend

Rail services between Paris and cities in western France were once again disrupted on Wednesday with some 70 percent of TGV trains on the "Atlantic line" cancelled.

That mean passengers travelling between western cities like Bordeaux, Rennes and Nantes and the capital Paris faced huge travel disruption.

The disruption has been caused by a wildcat strike at a maintenance depot near Paris, which could just be the start of weeks if not months of unpredictable industrial action by SNCF workers.

The strikes now look set to cause misery for the thousands of workers booked to go away over the long holiday weekend, known as Toussaint (All Saints), which begins with Friday's public holiday.

SNCF are mobilising staff and extra trains to try to ensure disruption is minimised and hope to run 80 percent of TGV services over the long weekend.

The rail operator will reportedly put TGV trains that usually serve other parts of the country to use on the busy the Atlantic line.

But scores passengers fearing they will end up stranded by the strike and unable to return have already decided to cancel their trips.

"We are going to stay in Paris, we won't be going to see the grandparents. We are disappointed," one passenger named Estelle told Europe1 radio.

Nevertheless the strike has been good news for car hire companies, which have seen a boost in the number of customers booking vehicles for the weekend.

