Wildcat French rail strike to hit Toussaint holiday weekend

<p>Rail services between Paris and cities in western France were once again disrupted on Wednesday with some 70 percent of TGV trains on the "Atlantic line" cancelled.</p><p>That mean passengers travelling between western cities like Bordeaux, Rennes and Nantes and the capital Paris faced huge travel disruption.</p><p>The disruption has been caused by a wildcat strike at a maintenance depot near Paris, <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191029/why-you-train-in-france-is-likely-to-be-hit">which could just be the start of weeks if not months of unpredictable industrial action by SNCF workers.</a></p><p>The strikes now look set to cause misery for the thousands of workers booked to go away over the long holiday weekend, known as <i>Toussaint </i>(All Saints), which begins with Friday's public holiday.</p><p>SNCF are mobilising staff and extra trains to try to ensure disruption is minimised and hope to run 80 percent of TGV services over the long weekend.</p><p>The rail operator will reportedly put TGV trains that usually serve other parts of the country to use on the busy the Atlantic line.</p><p>But scores passengers fearing they will end up stranded by the strike and unable to return have already decided to cancel their trips.</p><p>"We are going to stay in Paris, we won't be going to see the grandparents. We are disappointed," <a href="https://www.europe1.fr/societe/face-a-la-greve-comment-la-sncf-tente-de-sauver-le-week-end-de-la-toussaint-3928299">one passenger named Estelle told Europe1 radio.</a></p><p>Nevertheless the strike has been good news for car hire companies, which have seen a boost in the number of customers booking vehicles for the weekend.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1572422769_000-13u2kj.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 410px;" /></p>