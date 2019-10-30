France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Wildcat French rail strike to hit Toussaint holiday weekend

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
30 October 2019
08:57 CET+01:00
travelstrikestgv

Share this article

Wildcat French rail strike to hit Toussaint holiday weekend
Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
30 October 2019
08:57 CET+01:00
Wildcat French rail strikes which have hit TGV services look set to cause disruption throughout the Toussaint holiday weekend with passengers warned their travel plans for the long weekend could be ruined.

Rail services between Paris and cities in western France were once again disrupted on Wednesday with some 70 percent of TGV trains on the "Atlantic line" cancelled.

That mean passengers travelling between western cities like Bordeaux, Rennes and Nantes and the capital Paris faced huge travel disruption.

READ ALSO

The disruption has been caused by a wildcat strike at a maintenance depot near Paris, which could just be the start of weeks if not months of unpredictable industrial action by SNCF workers.

The strikes now look set to cause misery for the thousands of workers booked to go away over the long holiday weekend, known as Toussaint (All Saints), which begins with Friday's public holiday.

SNCF are mobilising staff and extra trains to try to ensure disruption is minimised and hope to run 80 percent of TGV services over the long weekend.

The rail operator will reportedly put TGV trains that usually serve other parts of the country to use on the busy the Atlantic line.

But scores passengers fearing they will end up stranded by the strike and unable to return have already decided to cancel their trips.

"We are going to stay in Paris, we won't be going to see the grandparents. We are disappointed," one passenger named Estelle told Europe1 radio.

Nevertheless the strike has been good news for car hire companies, which have seen a boost in the number of customers booking vehicles for the weekend.

READ MORE: Why train strikes in France look set to worsen this winter

 
travelstrikestgv
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. The 'Brexit election': How Britons in Europe can register for a proxy or postal vote
  2. The top phrases that show why everything is good when you're speaking French
  3. Number of Britons who move to EU at highest level in a decade
  4. EU agrees to three-month Brexit 'flextension'
  5. Trains between Paris and western France badly disrupted as strike continues

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Chez Moi - 30 Oct 2019 09:05
Would help if you provided dates?
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

From our sponsors

Why Europe’s fika capital isn’t actually in Sweden

What if we told you that there’s a European city where fika is taken so seriously that its coffee house culture is protected by UNESCO world heritage?

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
23/10
Help needed!! box of personal items lost in transit!!
07/10
Court summons: JOSSELIN ROGEBOZ
06/10
Stop Brexit Protest Saturday 19 Oct Granville Basse-Normandy
05/10
Japanese Calligraphy Workshop
02/10
Tailor made french classes via Skype
View all notices
Post a new notice