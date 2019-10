One of the things tourists love to do when they visit Paris is try out the classics of the French cuisine, and these days many of their experiences end up on Instagram.

But one French-Swiss woman noticed a few bizarre photos cropping up of eating in the French capital, and made a little compilation.

Starter pack du touriste Instagram à Paris : pic.twitter.com/suzATJTAtb — Jainy (@janolapiin) October 28, 2019

Among the pictures were of a woman using a knife and fork to eat her croissant, someone who had eaten only the centre of the cheese on their assiette de fromage and left the rind or the edge (aka the best bit) and a woman sporting a handbag designed to look like a baguette.

Entitled 'Starter pack for the Instagram tourist in Paris' her photo montage has been shared thousands of times on Twitter and the reaction in France has been amusingly (and understandably perhaps) appalled.

Jainy herself described the pictures as simply "an insult to France" and thousands of Twitter users agreed with her.

Laureen described herself as "on the verge of fainting" when confronted with the picture of the uneaten cheese and concluded "respect my country, for God's sake"

A 2 doigts de tomber dans les pommes en voyant la 3e image, respectez mon pays bon sang 🤧 https://t.co/Mm8kXhG1mU — Laureen 🌿 (@95lrn) October 28, 2019

Chochois Arthur solemnly concluded: "Eating a croissant with cutlery and not eating the crust of the cheese is a very serious insult."

Manger un croissant avec des couverts et ne pas manger la croûte des fromages est un insulte très grave — Chochois Arthur (@ChochoisArthur) October 29, 2019

While Rocco simply demands to know "Who eats a croissant with cutlery?"

QUI MANGE UN CROISSANT AVEC DES COUVERTS MÊME — 🤍rocco (@mattheosaladino) October 28, 2019

This Twitter user obviously takes their cheese extremely seriously, adding the comment "Fuck, she left the rind" to this jokey gif.

Putain elle laisse la croûte. pic.twitter.com/ViEBCFZHvF — 犬 カレー🌟 (@shamansuprem) October 30, 2019

Here Laulau concludes "Thank you for denouncing this crime against humanity and cheese".

Merci d’avoir dénoncé cet acte contre l’humanité et le cheese 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/9wXl2sbwhH — Laulau 🐥 (@puissantlaura) October 28, 2019

While one Twitter user simply described the four photos as "the four horsemen of the apocalypse".

les 4 cavaliers de l'apocalypse https://t.co/1CbGZbux2J — sandwich à l'idiot (@FiletOFist) October 28, 2019

(And if you're wondering what's wrong with the second photo, she will be waiting a long time for an answer as that's not a doorbell she is pressing. It's the Vigik swipe pad that allows entry to the building for the postman, Edf employees, firefighters etc).

It's not the first time a food faux pas has caused outrage in France. The photo below of neat a pile of crepes cut like a cake prompted "declarations of war" after going viral in France.

