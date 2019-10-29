French word of the Day: Bouder

<p><strong>Why do I need to know bouder?</strong></p><p>Well hopefully you will be above such childish behaviour yourself, but it's a handy word to apply to others.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>It means to sulk. So if you're having a strop or you know someone who is, now you have the perfect word to describe it.</p><p><i>Il n'a pas obtenu ce qu'il voulait à la réunion alors il est parti bouder dans le coin </i>- He didn't get his way in the meeting so he's gone off to sulk in the corner.</p><p><i>Il boude comme un enfant à cause de sa dernière défaite au Parlement</i> - He is sulking like a child over his latest defeat in Parliament. </p><p>As well as using the verb to describe someone who is sulking, you can also use <i>boudeur</i> or <i>boudeuse</i> (depending if you're talking about a male or a female) to describe someone who is generally sulky.</p><p><i>Elle est un peu boudeuse mais aussi très sexy</i> - She is a bit sulky, but also really sexy.</p><p>You might also hear it being used in the sense of shunning or ignoring a person or denying someone something.</p><p><i>À la soirée, l'actrice a boudé les journalistes</i> - At the party, the actress shunned the journalists.</p><p>In the sense of denial, you might see the phrase <i>bouder mon plaisir</i> - deny myself the pleasure.</p><p><i>Je n'allais pas bouder mon plaisir d'un dernier regard</i> - I was not about to deny myself the pleasure of a last look.</p><p><strong>For more French words and expressions, check out our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word">French word of the Day</a> section.</strong></p>