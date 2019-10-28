French expression of the Day: Tant mieux

<p><strong>Why do I need to know tant mieux?</strong></p><p>Sometimes in life there are things you cannot change, but you might still want to express your opinion in a slightly world-weary yet elegant way.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>It's a phrase that is generally translated into English as 'so much the better' or 'all the better' or 'good for you'.</p><p>So if you were discussing politics, you might opine <i>Si les parliments nationaux peuvent coopérer au sujet de brexit, tant mieux</i> - If the national parliaments can cooperate on Brexit, so much the better.</p><p><i>Je vais vous expliquer le système tel qu'il est, mais si des améliorations peuvent être apportées, tant mieux</i> - I'm going to explain the system as it is, but if improvements can be made then so much the better.</p><p>You can also use it in a more direct way if you're talking to someone.</p><p><i>Tu as négocié un salaire plus élevé? Tant mieux pour toi!</i> You negotiated for a higher salary? Good for you!</p><p>It's opposite meaning 'too bad' is <i>tant pis</i>, often translated slightly more bluntly into English as 'tough shit'.</p><p>As in -<i> Vous ne voulez pas remplir les papiers? Tant pis!</i> You don't want to fill out the paperwork? Too bad!</p>