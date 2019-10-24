Brunch to cocktails: Where to go in Paris to really impress your date

If you are looking for something casual

To break the ice, take your date for shots, delicious cocktails or great wine at Marlusse et Lapin, one of the most original bars in the heart of Montmartre.

Make your way through the back where you’ll be able to enjoy your drink in a room with vintage decoration, sitting on an old bed or even in a bath tub!

Marlusse et Lapin, 14 Rue Germain Pilon, Paris 18e

If you are feeling romantic

In the heart of l’Hotel Particulier Montmartre, Le Très Particulier is the perfect place for a romantic date away from Parisian chaos.

Whether you choose to enjoy the beautiful green garden (no matter the season), the glass roof restaurant with lush vegetation and candle lights, or the velvety bar, there’s no doubt you’ll be spending a poetic evening.

Le Très Particulier, 23, ave. Junot, Paris 18e

If you prefer brunch

Looking for a brunch that comes out of the ordinary? Enter Villa Riberolle, a green and quiet dead end next to Père Lachaise cemetery, where you’ll find Caché.

Based in a former print house with glass walls, this brand new restaurant offers a delicious and hearty brunch: Italian ham, focaccia, French toasts, granola, scrambled eggs, orange juice, maritozzi (these roman brioches filled with sweet whipped cream…).

Caché ,13 Villa Riberolle, Paris 20e (Brunch Saturday and Sunday, 38€, reservation : 01 71 39 54 51).

If you want to be surprising

There are two types of clients in this local shop opened late at night near République.

Those who buy the basics: milk, coffee, toothbrush… and those who know there is more. The next step is to find the right couscous packet that will open the door for a few seconds and bring you to the other side.

There you’ll discover an orientalist speakeasy with Moroccan rugs, multicolored lanterns, divine cocktails and mezzes to share.

L'Épicier, 24, Rue Notre Dame de Nazareth, Paris 3e



If you feel like enjoying Classic French cuisine

What better way to impress than by making your date discover typical French gastronomy?

This legendary restaurant in the quartier des Halles just got a revamp and new chef - famous French Michelin-starred cook Jean-François Piège. On the menu: Cuisses de grenouille en persillade (frog legs with chopped parsley and garlic), Blanquette de veau à l’ancienne (veal stew in the old-fashioned style), Escargots en coquille (snails in their shell) … A good way to get a taste of French classics with a modern touch.

La Poule au pot, 9, rue Vauvilliers, Paris 1er

If things are getting serious

Go hide at the Rosebud, a bar with a felted atmosphere where the setting hasn’t changed since 1962.

Sit at a table where Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir used to meet. Enjoy a Pick me up or a Side-car. And just wait for the kiss…

Rosebud, 11 bis rue Delambre, Paris 14e