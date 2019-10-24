French expression of the day: Faire tout un plat de

<p><strong>Why do I need to know Faire tout un plat de ? </strong></p><p>Make no mistake, this expression has nothing to do with cooking, instead it is used when someone is making a fuss about something.</p><p><strong>What does it mean ?</strong></p><p><i>Faire tout un plat de </i>literally means to make a whole dish of, but in reality this expression has nothing to do with food.</p><p>Usually the more commonly used phrase is <i>En faire tout un plat</i> and means to make a big deal out of something or make a mountain out of a molehill.</p><p>It's closest English equivalent would be 'to make a meal of something'. It is generally used to tell someone he or she is exaggerating about a situation, and you think that person should relax.</p><p><i>Julien est encore rentré tard hier soir – Oh, n’en fais pas tout un plat!</i></p><p>Julien came back late last night, again – Oh, don’t make a fuss out of it!</p><p>You’ll usually use that phrase in a casual context when talking to family, friends or colleagues. We don't recommend you use it with your bosses or someone you don't know well as it would sound quite inappropriate. </p><p>It can also be used when someone is disappointed about something.</p><p><i>Tout le monde dit que cet hôtel est superbe, mais franchement il n’y a pas de quoi en faire tout un plat!</i></p><p>Everyone is saying this hotel is amazing, but really there’s no reason to make a huge deal out of it!</p><p>This expression also has plenty of synonyms which all mean roughly the same thing Here are some of the most used; </p><p><i>Pas de quoi fouetter un chat </i></p><p><i>Faire toute une histoire de, </i></p><p><i>Faire tout un fromage de, </i></p><p><i>Faire une montagne de </i></p><p><i>En faire tout un cake </i></p><p><i>En faire un pataquès </i></p><p><i>Nn faire une maladie... </i></p><p>So if anyone says any of these to you, you will know to calm down.</p><p><strong>For more French words and phrases, check out our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank">French word of the Day</a> section.</strong></p>