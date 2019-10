Lost in Frenchlation aims to offer people who are not yet fluent in French the chance to enjoy French cinema by screening a mixture of new releases and classic films with English subtitles.

After enjoying successful summer and early autumn programmes, the group has now revealed what's in store for November as part of its ‘Women in the spotlight’ season.

Friday November 1st: Deux Moi

Lost in Frenchlation has organised the screening of French Rom-Com Deux Moi, which tells the story of thirty-somethings Rémy and Mélanie as they struggle to make meaningful relationships in modern Paris.

Directed by Cédric Klapisch, the guy behind the internationally popular L'Auberge Espagnole and Les Poupées russes.

It will be screened at Studio 28 in Montmartre. Optional Montmartre Amelie Movie Tour at 6pm, drinks at 8pm, screening at 9pm. €9 Full Price, €7,50 for students.



Saturday November 9th: Les Éblouis

Director Sarah Suco will attend the premiere screening of her film "Les Éblouis" on November 9th at the Beau Regard Cinema in Paris’s 6th arrondissement.

Her film tells the story of 12-year-old circus fanatic Camille, whose large family joins a religious sect that tries to force her to give up her calling.

There’s an optional Romantic Notre Dame Cinema Tour at 4pm, drinks at 6pm, the movie screening at 7pm and then a Q&A with Sarah Suco straight afterwards.

Thursday November 14th: Bacurau

If you like Brazilian cinema, head to the Luminor Hôtel de Ville/Marais for Bacurau, a futuristic western centred on the disappearance of a Brazilian town and a series of unexplained murders by an unknown assailant.

The film was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and won the Jury Prize.

There’s an optional Midnight in Paris Movie Tour at 5pm, drinks at 7pm, and Bacurau’s screening at 8pm. €9.50 Full Price, €7.50 for students.

Sunday November 24th: Une Joie Secrète

Screening at Club de L'Étoile/Champs-Élysées is this compelling documentary starring choreographer Nadia Vadori-Gauthier, who will actually be present at the showing.

In 2015, shocked by the Charlie Hebdo attack, Gauthier decided to dance a minute every day and to film and share her videos on social networks.

Her dances try to give meaning to the constant stream of negative news (attacks, strikes, demonstrations, elections ...), or to the micro-events of our daily lives.

The documentary is centred on her project “A minute of dance a day”, a gesture of poetic resistance in an increasingly harsh world.

There’s an optional Eiffel Tower Movie Tour at 4pm. Drinks from 6pm, screening at 7pm followed by Q&A. €10 Full Price, €8 for students.

Thursday November 28th: Chambre 212

'On a Magical Night' is a 2019 French comedy drama film written and directed by Christophe Honoré and starring Chiara Mastroianni. It was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival where Mastroianni won the award for Best Performance.

Chambre 212 tells the story of Maria, who after 20 years of marriage breaks up with her husband only to move into the hotel opposite to spy on him while she cheats on him.

It screens at the Luminor Hôtel de Ville/Marais, with an optional Midnight in Paris Movie Tour at 5pm, drinks at 7pm and the main film at 8pm. €9.50 Full Price, €7.50 for students.