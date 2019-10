While the French do acknowledge the event, it's much less of a big deal that it is in some other countries.

That's not to say it isn't marked though - a survey done last year by Maison Budget found that some 45 percent of French households were planning to put up Halloween decorations in their homes and 37 percent to decorate the outside of their houses with spiders' webs or witches on broomsticks.

However 46 percent firmly believed it's just a commercial festival and 19 percent thought it's just for kids.

French supermarkets are generally boasting some ready-made decorations around now, and there's also a couple of shelves of trick-or-treat ready candy and sweets.

That's because - unsurprisingly - French children have really taken to the idea of roaming their neighbourhood in creepy costumes demanding sugary snacks.

It's not as ubiquitous as it is in the USA, but you may find you get a few mini ghouls or witches knocking on your door come October 31st.

And one side of the festival that France has really taken to is the blood and gore.

One American in Paris told The Local: "In the States the costumes are a lot more fun, or sexy, but in France they really like the horror aspect."

There are also an increasing number of events with some cities hosting 'zombie walks' and fancy dress events.

Pumpkin lanterns are a less common, however.

Although you will find the vegetable in the shops at around this time of year, the majority of French people are buying them to cook, not carve.

But in good news, the French do celebrate the season in much more practical way - by giving people the day off.

November 1st, All Saints Day known as Toussaint in France, is a bank holiday.

And in even better news it falls on a Friday this year, meaning we all get a nice long weekend.

The weather doesn't seem to have got into the holiday mood though, with the general forecast predicting a mixture of some sunshine with clouds and rain.

And if you're planning on travelling on Thursday night, be aware that it is marked as a red day by French traffic service Bison Futé, meaning that there is expected to be high levels of traffic everywhere.