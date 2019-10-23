French word of the Day: Se régaler

<p><strong>Why do I need to know se régaler? </strong></p><p>Because sometimes life is great and you want to express that you’ve more than just liked something. </p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>The verb <i>se régaler</i> means to treat or enjoy yourself.</p><p>Stronger than <i>aimer, se régaler</i> also shows that it was a pleasure. </p><p>If your friend cooked you a lovely bœuf bourguignon, and you really want to compliment the chef, you can say <i>Je me suis regalé - </i>I really enjoyed it.</p><p>As with a lot in France, this word is often associated with good food and drink.</p><p>But one can also <i>se regaler de</i> other things.</p><p>For example: <i>Je me suis régalé du concert</i> - I really enjoyed the concert</p><p><i>Je me suis régalé du livre</i> - I loved the book.</p><p>As it's a reflexive verb, you need to remember that it's <i>je me</i>, <i>tu te</i> etc and it's followed by <i>de</i> or <i>du</i>. </p><p><i>Se régaler</i> can also be an instruction, like when your fromager sends you off with some wonderfully smelly cheese and tells you to <i>Regalez-vous</i>! - Enjoy!</p><p><strong>For more French words and phrases, check out of <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word">French word of the Day</a> section.</strong></p>