Where to celebrate Diwali in France in 2019

<p>If you're looking to add a bit of spice and colour to an otherwise grey October in France, maybe a dose of Diwali is what you need. </p><p>Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is a four to five day-long festival of lights which is celebrated mainly by Hindus every autumn, but also by Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists.</p><p>This year it is estimated around a billion revellers across the globe will light candles outside their homes and at festivals to symbolise the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.</p><p>In France, where around 20,000 Indian citizens are officially registered, there will be a number of events in the final days of October to mark the occasion.</p><p><strong>Nantes, Friday October 25th: </strong>More than 1,000 people are expected to take part in a Diwali celebration in the Loire-Atlantique city which will include concerts, talks and group meditation. The Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) and the city's Sahaj Yoga meditation centre are organising the event.</p><div><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="487" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpermalink.php%3Fstory_fbid%3D1360634830751940%26id%3D175452635936838&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500"></iframe></div><p><strong>Rennes, Saturday October 26th:</strong> Brittany will hold a multi-faceted Diwali celebration organised by its local Namasté Breizh association.</p><p>It will take place in the Rennes commune of Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande (10 Rue Francois Mitterrand), starting at 5pm on Saturday with a concert by legendary bansuri (Indian flute) player Harsh Wardhan and then followed by classical and Bollywood dance routines, an organic vegetarian dinner for guests and a Indian dance party to cap it all off.</p><p>More info on tickets <a href="https://www.helloasso.com/associations/namaste-breizh/evenements/diwali-2019-st-jacques-de-la-lande" target="_blank">here</a>.</p><div><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="764" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpermalink.php%3Fstory_fbid%3D430049940846006%26id%3D325942297923438&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500"></iframe></div><p><strong>Montpellier, Saturday October 26th and Sunday October 27th:</strong> The southern French city will hold a two-day Diwali music and dance festival with performances by more than 15 internationally renowned artists, kalbeliya and bhangra dance workshops, a dance competition and much more.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fdiwalifestivalfrance%2Fvideos%2F362205631357803%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560"></iframe></div><p>Find out more from organisers Natyamandir <a href="https://www.natyamandir.com/diwalifestival" target="_blank">here</a>. </p><p><strong>Paris, Saturday October 26th:</strong> Paris's India House (Fondation Maison de l'Inde) has an interesting <a href="https://www.facebook.com/events/549040322567464/" target="_blank">Diwali programme</a> planned for the weekend.</p><p>Starting at 5pm on Saturday it will include a magic show, a Rajasthani Gypsy music and dance concert by the Anwar Khan Group, a fireworks display and a special Diwali dinner.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1571743258_73073446-105239570902024-8378128730769326080-o.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 360px;" /></p><p><strong>Paris, Wednesday, October 30th:</strong> If you missed earlier Diwali celebrations in the French capital, you can still head to the Hôtel de Ville (City Hall) on Wednesday for a grand event being organised by the Indian Embassy in Paris and GOPIO.</p><p>Visitors can expect a show of traditional Indian songs, music and dance, candlelit dinners and appetizers, and of course, fireworks.</p>