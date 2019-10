On Tuesday afternoon the country's weather agency Météo France placed six départements in the southern Occitanie region on Orange alert - the second highest warning level.

The warnings for storms and flooding are set to remain in place until Wednesday afternoon.

With rivers in the area expected to burst their banks members of the public are advised to take precaution when travelling, remain indoors during the storm and avoid going near river banks.

The départements on alert for flooding are Pyrénées-Orientales, Aude, Herault, Gard, Tarn and Aveyron.

Hérault, Aude and Pyrénées-Orientales are also on alert for coastal flooding due to the risk of high waves.

The area has seen heavy rain on Tuesday which has increased the likelihood of flooding.

A statement from Météo France on Tuesday afternoon said: "The rains currently concern the coast of the Pyrénées-Orientales, the east of the Aude and the whole department of the Hérault, as well as the west of the Gard and the east of Aveyron.

"During the last three hours, the rains have gradually intensified and become storms, with local levels of rainfall between 20 to 50 mm."

The agency added the coastal areas were most exposed to the storms, which could include hail showers.