'Lisa Simpson or an emoji': Paris' 2024 Olympics logo prompts ridicule

22 October 2019
'Lisa Simpson or an emoji': Paris' 2024 Olympics logo prompts ridicule
Photo: AFP
22 October 2019
Paris has unveiled its logo for the 2024 Olympics and it's fair to say that it - or rather she - has attracted some criticism.

The official logo of the games - which will be used by both the Olympics and Paralympics - was unveiled in Paris on Monday night.

The designers say the image incorporates a gold medal, the Olympic flame and Marianne - the symbol of the French Republic.

 

"It is made up of three symbols, both simple and powerful," the organisers said in a statement.

"The gold medal, symbol of sport. The flame, icon of the Olympic and Paralympic movement. Marianne, image of France.

"These symbols reveal a face that embodies our ambition to put people at the heart of the Games."

The Art Deco styling is a nod to 1924, the last time Paris hosted the games.

But on the Twitter reaction was more along the lines of - affectionate - mockery, with many people pointing out that the logo basically looks like a chic Paris woman with bobbed hair and lipstick.

 

Others spotted a resemblance to Welsh actress Ruth Jones - better known as Nessa in hit TV show Gavin and Stacey.

 

Or even Lisa Simpson . . .

 

While Andrew Lavery seems to be drawing on very personal recollections here.

 

Others felt that a certain similarity in the logo was a nod to Paris' reputation as the city of romance.

 

And some suggested it looked like an emoji.

 

Yet there was also plenty of support for the logo, with government spokesman Sibeth Ndiaye describing it as "magnifique".

 

And one thing everyone can agree on - the image certainly says 'France'.

 
