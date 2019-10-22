'Lisa Simpson or an emoji': Paris' 2024 Olympics logo prompts ridicule

<p>The official logo of the games - which will be used by both the Olympics and Paralympics - was unveiled in Paris on Monday night.</p><p>The designers say the image incorporates a gold medal, the Olympic flame and Marianne - the symbol of the French Republic.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Le logo des Jeux Olympiques 🏅 de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paris2024?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paris2024</a> est là ! <a href="https://t.co/092gZjExL0">pic.twitter.com/092gZjExL0</a></p>— France tv sport (@francetvsport) <a href="https://twitter.com/francetvsport/status/1186347669100224512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 21, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>"It is made up of three symbols, both simple and powerful," the organisers said in a statement.</p><p>"The gold medal, symbol of sport. The flame, icon of the Olympic and Paralympic movement. Marianne, image of France.</p><p>"These symbols reveal a face that embodies our ambition to put people at the heart of the Games."</p><p>The Art Deco styling is a nod to 1924, the last time Paris hosted the games.</p><p>But on the Twitter reaction was more along the lines of - affectionate - mockery, with many people pointing out that the logo basically looks like a chic Paris woman with bobbed hair and lipstick.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The French Olympic logo tumbles out of bed on a Parisian morning. She tousles her messy bob, dons breton stripes and ballet flats and whisks down the stairs from her fifth-floor apartment to grab a baguette before enigmatically texting two men who are pursuing her romantically. <a href="https://t.co/5R2PVaXaa6">pic.twitter.com/5R2PVaXaa6</a></p>— Megan Clement (@MegClement) <a href="https://twitter.com/MegClement/status/1186368272037494785?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 21, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Others spotted a resemblance to Welsh actress Ruth Jones - better known as Nessa in hit TV show Gavin and Stacey.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paris2024?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paris2024</a> logo as female icons1) Nessa Jenkins <a href="https://t.co/3vsCRv80zD">pic.twitter.com/3vsCRv80zD</a></p>— Josh Owen (@JoshOwen123) <a href="https://twitter.com/JoshOwen123/status/1186551267658797056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Or even Lisa Simpson . . .</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Los Simpson predicen el logo de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paris2024?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paris2024</a> <a href="https://t.co/0KI20XcQ0W">pic.twitter.com/0KI20XcQ0W</a></p>— Simpsonito (@SimpsonitoMX) <a href="https://twitter.com/SimpsonitoMX/status/1186490011643981826?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>While Andrew Lavery seems to be drawing on very personal recollections here.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Why does the Paris 2024 Olympics logo look like it drives an Audi TT, complains to every manager it sees and is named Karen!? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paris2024?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paris2024</a> <a href="https://t.co/Fo4fC24Aej">https://t.co/Fo4fC24Aej</a></p>— Andrew 🐼 (@lavery_andrew) <a href="https://twitter.com/lavery_andrew/status/1186537989373071362?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Others felt that a certain similarity in the logo was a nod to Paris' reputation as the city of romance.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Paris 2024 Olympic Games emblem VS Tinder logo. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paris2024?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paris2024</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Olympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Olympics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tinder?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tinder</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Logo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Logo</a> <a href="https://t.co/IuxMxIjdjK">pic.twitter.com/IuxMxIjdjK</a></p>— Tonny (@akolov) <a href="https://twitter.com/akolov/status/1186546824334757888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>And some suggested it looked like an emoji.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Congratulations to France for embracing the iOS 13 update and giving us the Memoji Olympic Emblem. How did I do? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Olympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Olympics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paris2024?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paris2024</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Memoji?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Memoji</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MustBeHalfTerm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MustBeHalfTerm</a> <a href="https://t.co/LcSFHJu6aa">pic.twitter.com/LcSFHJu6aa</a></p>— STEMChick (@SarahLChick) <a href="https://twitter.com/SarahLChick/status/1186549251511328768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Yet there was also plenty of support for the logo, with government spokesman Sibeth Ndiaye describing it as "magnifique".</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PARIS2024?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PARIS2024</a> : Un magnifique logo, à la hauteur de l'ambition que nous souhaitons porter pour les <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JO2024?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JO2024</a> ! Merci à toute l'équipe <a href="https://twitter.com/Paris2024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Paris2024</a> et bon courage pour la suite des préparatifs ! cc <a href="https://twitter.com/TonyESTANGUET?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TonyESTANGUET</a> <a href="https://t.co/7yJrZ4jMMi">https://t.co/7yJrZ4jMMi</a></p>— Sibeth Ndiaye (@SibethNdiaye) <a href="https://twitter.com/SibethNdiaye/status/1186349087630778371?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 21, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>And one thing everyone can agree on - the image certainly says 'France'.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">So french <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paris2024?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paris2024</a> <a href="https://t.co/cFj0scqBXq">pic.twitter.com/cFj0scqBXq</a></p>— Haifa24 (@h24_88) <a href="https://twitter.com/h24_88/status/1186537731603611649?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div>