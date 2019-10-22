'Lisa Simpson or an emoji': Paris' 2024 Olympics logo prompts ridicule

The official logo of the games - which will be used by both the Olympics and Paralympics - was unveiled in Paris on Monday night.

The designers say the image incorporates a gold medal, the Olympic flame and Marianne - the symbol of the French Republic.

Le logo des Jeux Olympiques 🏅 de #Paris2024 est là ! pic.twitter.com/092gZjExL0 — France tv sport (@francetvsport) October 21, 2019

"It is made up of three symbols, both simple and powerful," the organisers said in a statement.

"The gold medal, symbol of sport. The flame, icon of the Olympic and Paralympic movement. Marianne, image of France.

"These symbols reveal a face that embodies our ambition to put people at the heart of the Games."

The Art Deco styling is a nod to 1924, the last time Paris hosted the games.

But on the Twitter reaction was more along the lines of - affectionate - mockery, with many people pointing out that the logo basically looks like a chic Paris woman with bobbed hair and lipstick.

The French Olympic logo tumbles out of bed on a Parisian morning. She tousles her messy bob, dons breton stripes and ballet flats and whisks down the stairs from her fifth-floor apartment to grab a baguette before enigmatically texting two men who are pursuing her romantically. pic.twitter.com/5R2PVaXaa6 — Megan Clement (@MegClement) October 21, 2019

Others spotted a resemblance to Welsh actress Ruth Jones - better known as Nessa in hit TV show Gavin and Stacey.

The #Paris2024 logo as female icons



1) Nessa Jenkins pic.twitter.com/3vsCRv80zD — Josh Owen (@JoshOwen123) October 22, 2019

Or even Lisa Simpson . . .

While Andrew Lavery seems to be drawing on very personal recollections here.

Why does the Paris 2024 Olympics logo look like it drives an Audi TT, complains to every manager it sees and is named Karen!? #Paris2024 https://t.co/Fo4fC24Aej — Andrew 🐼 (@lavery_andrew) October 22, 2019

Others felt that a certain similarity in the logo was a nod to Paris' reputation as the city of romance.

And some suggested it looked like an emoji.

Congratulations to France for embracing the iOS 13 update and giving us the Memoji Olympic Emblem. How did I do? #Olympics #Paris2024 #Memoji #MustBeHalfTerm pic.twitter.com/LcSFHJu6aa — STEMChick (@SarahLChick) October 22, 2019

Yet there was also plenty of support for the logo, with government spokesman Sibeth Ndiaye describing it as "magnifique".

#PARIS2024 : Un magnifique logo, à la hauteur de l'ambition que nous souhaitons porter pour les #JO2024 ! Merci à toute l'équipe @Paris2024 et bon courage pour la suite des préparatifs ! cc @TonyESTANGUET https://t.co/7yJrZ4jMMi — Sibeth Ndiaye (@SibethNdiaye) October 21, 2019

And one thing everyone can agree on - the image certainly says 'France'.