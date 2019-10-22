French farmers hold another day of protest across the country

<p>Farmers in France continued their protests on Tuesday to once again show their anger at the government, which it accuses of failing to act to protect their livelihoods.</p><p>Unions representing farmers have called on members to congregate outside prefectures in each départément across the country to demand President Emmanuel Macron respond to their concerns.</p><p>Their goal is once again to send "a strong message to the president of the Republic to demand a response to the issues that we have raised since the beginning," said Jérôme Despey from the FNSEA union.</p><p>Farmers' <a href="https://www.sudouest.fr/2019/10/08/les-agriculteurs-vont-bloquer-les-routes-partout-en-france-ce-mardi-pour-faire-entendre-leur-detresse-6669740-10407.php">unions say</a> their protest is over three things: "Agribashing, which damages the image of our daily business, trade agreements aimed at importing food that we do not want and distortions of competition that are slowly killing French agriculture."</p><p>Farmers are also against increasing demands for them to avoid using pesticides.</p><p>French farmers have already shown their anger with the <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190924/why-are-french-farmers-lighting-bonfires-across-the-country">lighting of a series of bonfires</a> across the country aimed at highlighting their plight.</p><p>And two weeks ago they <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191008/french-farmers-to-stage-road-blockades-across-country">blocked roads around the country causing traffic chaos in many parts.</a></p><p>While farmer's insist Tuesday's protest is not aimed at blocking the country, several go-slows have been organised and prefectures themselves will likely be disrupted.</p><p>The issue of pesticide use in agriculture has become a hot topic in France, with dozens of environmental protesters staging weekly protests and calling for stricter controls on the use of chemicals.</p><p>France has one of the highest levels of pesticide use in Europe and there have been a number of health scares linked to their use.</p><p>But as the government moves to enact further restrictions, farmers say they are being 'demonised' by the green lobby.</p><p> </p><p>Damien Greffin, president of the FNSEA Ile-de-France said previously: "The agricultural world is stigmatised on a daily basis.”</p><p>Farming unions have already voiced anger at the Ceta - the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between the EU and Canada that substantially lowers tariffs on imports including food. French farmers say they will be <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190821/six-tasks-the-french-government-faces-as-it-returns-to-work">unable to compete with cheaper imports</a>.</p>