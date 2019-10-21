The six best French winter dishes made with cheese

France has a whole host of winter classics of course, from southern specialty cassoulet to a warming boeuf bourguignon to a the Alsace classic Backoeffe.

But the very best winter dishes in France involve the country's second most famous product - cheese. (Warning, you might need to do a day's skiing or at least a session down the gym to justify these calorific delights.)

Fondue can be made with a variety of different cheeses. Photo: DepositPhotos

1. Fondue

Let's start with the daddy of cheese dishes - fondue. An Alpine delicacy that is also very popular in Switzerland, it's found particularly in eastern France in the Savoie region.

It's easy to make, delicious and the best way to refuel after a long day on the slopes. Pick from a variety of cheeses including Comté, Beaufort, Emmental, Appenzell or Gruyere. Beware though - some French people get quite prescriptive over the type of cheese you can use, as The Local's Europe editor Ben McPartland discovered.

The pot of melted cheese is served with bread and, in some areas, a platter of charcuterie and pickles. The recommended accompaniment is white wine or in some places a vin jaune.

Once you've waded you way through the melted cheese you get to the best bit - the crispy scrapings on the bottom of the pot, which in France are known as la religeuse.

2. Tartiflette

Another one from Savoie, where they have a real way with cheese (and some long hard winters that demand plenty of warming food).

Tartiflette is a baked gratin of potatoes, onions and bacon with Reblechon cheese. It's extremely hearty so make sure you work up a good appetite before tackling this - it's traditional as an après ski dinner.

Stringy cheese plus mash equals Aligot. Photo: DepositPhotos

3. Aligot

Mashed potatoes are one of the human race's better creations, but the French go one better and add melted cheese to theirs to create Aligot.

A specialty of the Aubrac region in the Massif Central, it's made from mashed potatoes with cream, cheese, butter and garlic, all blended together until perfectly smooth. Cheese from the region is normally used, such as Tomme d'Auvergne or Tomme de Laguiole but other cheeses work as well. If possible get one that goes stringy when heated to get the delightful sensation of stringy mash.

Often served with sausages, this is a common sight at winter fairs and fêtes through central and southern France.

4. Onion soup

If you feel like you're about to have a heart attack at the sound of some of these dishes, a slightly lighter option is the classic French onion soup, which is topped with a slice of bread and plenty of grated cheese.

The soup is a delicious winter warmer and the cheese just makes it better. In some places they stir in the grated cheese, in others the cheese topped crouton is toasted to make a little gratin on top.

If you're really dedicated, you can get your own special Raclette grill. Photo: DepositPhotos

5. Gratin dauphinoise

Speaking of gratin, this very hearty potato dish sometimes qualifies.

Traditionally made with potatoes, milk and cream, it's possible to add cheese for a gratinated top. It's usually served as a side dish, often accompanying lamb, but if you add the cheese it becomes a meal in its own right.

6. Raclette

Controversial addition this, as many people say that it's actually Swiss, not French. But it's not very widely eaten in France, so you will certainly encounter it, particularly in the eastern part of country. Also it's delicious, so why wouldn't we include it?

The name refers to both the cheese and the dish, which varies from place to place but is generally cold meats, potatoes and sometimes pickles topped with the melted raclette. You can buy a special raclette pan for your home if you feel your arteries can take it, otherwise just melt it under the grill.

