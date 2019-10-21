French word of the day: Miam

<p><strong>Why do I need to know miam?</strong></p><p>A simple word, often used by kids, it's also very common across France and a nice informal way to express your appreciation for a delicious dinner or snack.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>It means yum or yummy! As with yum, it's often paired so you will see the phrase <i>miam miam</i> everywhere - it's particularly common as a name for food trucks and street food stalls.</p><p>As with yum yum, it's a slightly childish phrase, but it's perfectly acceptable to say in informal situations if your hostess has just handed you a delicious plate of food, or you're describing the new delicacy at your local pâtisserie.</p><p>As an informal phrase, it might raise an eyebrow if you said it to the waiter in a Michelin-starred restaurant, but you won't ever cause offence with this phrase.</p><p><i>J'ai goûté des chouquettes à la crème pour la première fois ce week-end - miam miam! </i>- I tried chouquettes à la crème for the first time at the weekend - yummy!</p><p><i>Miam - bouef bourguignon est mon préféré, merc</i>i - Yum, beouf bouguignon is my favourite, thanks. </p><p>If you're into posting pictures of your food on Twitter or Instagram, #miam is a popular hashtag in France that will let you find fellow foodies.</p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Bon Dimanche mes Ydalcieux🙏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Miam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Miam</a> <a href="https://t.co/SBmNFBMwSb">pic.twitter.com/SBmNFBMwSb</a></p>— Ydal's Pastries (@YdalPastries) <a href="https://twitter.com/YdalPastries/status/1185826958048931841?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 20, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Although usually used to describe food, you could also use it to describe a particularly attractive person.</p><p><i>Avez-vous vu cette photo de Yoann Huget dans le calendrier de l'équipe de France de rugby? Miam miam! </i>- Did you see that photo of Yoann Huget in the French rugby team calendar? Yum yum!</p><p><strong>If you want to see more French words or expression, head to our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word">French Word of the Day</a> section.</strong></p>