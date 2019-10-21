France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

French word of the day: Miam

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
21 October 2019
12:01 CEST+02:00
word

Share this article

French word of the day: Miam
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
21 October 2019
12:01 CEST+02:00
Want to express your feelings about French cuisine? We have just the word.

Why do I need to know miam?

A simple word, often used by kids, it's also very common across France and a nice informal way to express your appreciation for a delicious dinner or snack.

What does it mean?

It means yum or yummy! As with yum, it's often paired so you will see the phrase miam miam everywhere - it's particularly common as a name for food trucks and street food stalls.

As with yum yum, it's a slightly childish phrase, but it's perfectly acceptable to say in informal situations if your hostess has just handed you a delicious plate of food, or you're describing the new delicacy at your local pâtisserie.

As an informal phrase, it might raise an eyebrow if you said it to the waiter in a Michelin-starred restaurant, but you won't ever cause offence with this phrase.

J'ai goûté des chouquettes à la crème pour la première fois ce week-end - miam miam! - I tried chouquettes à la crème for the first time at the weekend - yummy!

Miam - bouef bourguignon est mon préféré, merci - Yum, beouf bouguignon is my favourite, thanks. 

If you're into posting pictures of your food on Twitter or Instagram, #miam is a popular hashtag in France that will let you find fellow foodies.

 

 

Although usually used to describe food, you could also use it to describe a particularly attractive person.

Avez-vous vu cette photo de Yoann Huget dans le calendrier de l'équipe de France de rugby? Miam miam! - Did you see that photo of Yoann Huget in the French rugby team calendar? Yum yum!

If you want to see more French words or expression, head to our French Word of the Day section.

 

word
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. The delicious French foods that are also surprisingly healthy
  2. Trains across France delayed and cancelled due to unexpected strike
  3. All France's OUIGO trains cancelled on Saturday due to strike
  4. IN PICTURES: France's first floating solar power plant
  5. 'Hang on, is it 80 or 90km/h?': France split over speed limit on priority routes

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/10
Court summons: JOSSELIN ROGEBOZ
06/10
Stop Brexit Protest Saturday 19 Oct Granville Basse-Normandy
05/10
Japanese Calligraphy Workshop
02/10
Tailor made french classes via Skype
25/09
Value - Valeur
17/09
Market research interview on Brexit
View all notices
Post a new notice