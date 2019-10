The Mediterranean coast of France is predicted to be hardest hit, with a month's worth of rain expected withing 48 hours in some areas.

Forecast to hit from around 6am on Tuesday, the very heavy rainfall will be concentrated along the coast and three départements - Aude, Hérault and Pyrénées-Orientales - have been placed on orange alert.

French weather forecaster Météo France said: "The intense rainstorms will begin on Tuesday morning in the Pyrenees and off the coast, and will then affect the three départments in the morning.

"There will be violent localised thunderstorms generating strong rainfall of around 30 to 50 mm in a short time, 50 to 100 mm in a few hours.

"Hail and strong wind gusts are expected.

Un épisode méditerranéen est attendu entre mardi et mercredi sur le Roussillon et le Languedoc avec des pluies très intenses à envisager. pic.twitter.com/cbAMd92q3k — VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) October 20, 2019

"After dying down, a new intense rainstorm organisation is expected in these same départments overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.

"The total rainfall expected over the entire episode is around 100 to 150 mm overall, with 200 to 250 mm, or even more, in some areas."

Some localised flooding is expected and driving conditions are likely to be extremely difficult during the storms.

The rains, although less intense, will hit most of southern and central France over the next two days.