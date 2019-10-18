The delicious French foods that are also surprisingly healthy

While scoffing crepes and croissants is clearly not a good idea if you want to stay in fine fettle, it is a good idea to chomp on French gastronomy, given that so much of it contains some surprising health benefits (if eaten in moderation of course).

Here's a list of ten classic Gallic dishes or ingredients that you don't need to avoid.

Choucroute





Photo: stu_spivack/Flickr



This Alsace specialty, usually prepared with salted meats and potatoes, has plenty of health benefits. It has long been used to treat stomach ulcers and canker sores and soothes the digestive tract. It’s also packed with vitamins, fibre, calcium, iron and magnesium. But not all choucroute is created equal; canned or pre-packaged options are less likely to preserve the vitamins and antioxidants.



Escargot



Photo: Wilson Hui/Flickr



Many foreigners balk at the idea of eating snails, but it’s time to get over the fear of the slimy gastropods, because they are a healthy alternative to other meats. They’re a low-calorie, high-protein choice, with omega-3 fatty acids thought to reduce heart disease risk.

They’re packed with extra nutrients and minerals, and usually enjoyed with garlic butter (see the final item of the list). In fact, they’re so good for you that snail slime is increasingly being used in beauty products too, as it is thought to make skin softer and more elastic.

Frogs’ legs



Photo: Sonny Abesamis/Flickr



Like snails, this traditional French delicacy is higher in protein but lower in fat than other meats including chicken. And frogs' legs are packed with the same omega-3 fatty acids, as well as potassium and vitamin A. Just be careful what you cook them in, as some sauces contain more salt than you might think.



Mirabelle plums



Photo: See-ming Lee/Flickr



Small but mighty, Mirabelle plums contain antioxidants which lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure. Their name comes from the Latin mirabilis, meaning ‘wondrous’, and they live up to their name with a large dose of nutrients and minerals including iron, potassium and vitamins A and C which help skin, eyes and are even thought to protect against lung cancer.



Dijon mustard



Photo: Patrick Gaudin/Flickr



Attempts at healthy eating are often thwarted by high-fat condiments, which often have a much higher salt and sugar content than we realize. Dijon mustard, however, is extremely low in both fat and sugar, making it a low-calorie option compared to ketchup, mayonnaise or other sauces.

Red wine

Photo:

Lori Branham/Flickr



Moderate consumption of red wine is said to reduce the risk of depression, breast and colon cancer, heart disease and obesity, all thanks to a compound called resveratrol. We’ll drink to that.



Oysters



Photo: Tim Evanson/Flickr



Here's yet another food that’s worth getting over your squeamishness for; oysters are rich in vitamins (C and B-12) and minerals (zinc, selenium and iron) as well as being high in protein and low in fat. They have been linked to weight loss, lowering cholesterol and blood pressure - and that’s not to mention their supposed aphrodisiac properties.



French cheese



Photo: MilStan/Flickr



Mouldy cheeses, particularly southern French specialty Roquefort, have anti-inflammatory properties which could help guard against obesity and cardiovascular problems, making them a healthy choice for your heart – despite the high fat content of cheese.



Champagne



Photo: dpotera/Flickr



No need to save it for a special occasion any more – champagne contains antioxidants which are linked to lowering blood pressure, helping your skin, boosting memory and could even stave off dementia. It has fewer calories than wine as well, but experts say one glass a week is all you need to get the benefits. Still, cheers!



Garlic



Photo: Hafiz Issadeen/Flickr



It’s well worth risking bad breath for the long-term health benefits of garlic – did you know it was used for medicine before chefs began adding it to food? It’s incredibly nutritious thanks to a compound called allicin, which is responsible for the distinctive smell and could help fight illnesses from common colds to heart disease. It could also stave off dementia and even improve athletic performance.

