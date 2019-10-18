French expression of the day: Jetez un œil

<div><strong>Why do I need to know jetez un œil?</strong></div><div>It's a fairly common phrase, particularly in the world of work in France.</div><div><strong>What does it mean?</strong></div><div>Its literal translation is 'throw an eye' but fortunately it doesn't involve flinging any body parts around. If somebody invites you to do this they're asking you to take a look at something, have a glance or maybe cast your eye over something.</div><div>You might also hear people saying <i>Jetez un coup d'œil</i>, which also means to look at but sometimes has an additional sense of a fast glance or even a sneaky glance, roughly equivalent to 'take a peek at'.</div><div>So you might hear people telling you to <i>Jetez un œil</i> <i>sur le site internet pour plus d'information</i> - T<span style="color: rgb(60, 60, 60); font-family: Arial, sans-serif;">ake a look at the website for more information.</span></div><div>Or a Paris estate agent might tell you (as he's showing you a glorified cupboard) <i>Jetez un œil</i> <i>à l'intérieur : tout est rangé, tout est à sa place. c'est </i><i>le résultat d'un aménagement intérieur bien pensé</i> - Take a look inside: everything is tidy and in its place thanks to the well thought-out interior.</div><div><div>It's particularly common in the workplace, where your colleagues might ask you to <i>Jetez un coup d'œil à ces comptes s'il vous plaît</i> - Take a quick glance at these accounts, please.</div><div>And you will also see it in promotional emails or adverts, inviting you to <i>Jetez un œil à nos dernières collections</i> - Take a look at our latest collections. </div><div><strong>For more French words and phrases, check out our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word">French world of the Day</a> section.</strong></div></div>