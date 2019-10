Stomach flu or "gastro" as they call it in French has arrived in France.

Health authorities have noticed a huge jump in the number of people seeking medical attention for acute diarrhoea last week.

The increase is fairly common for this time of autumn but French health authority Santé Publique France says the regions of Hauts-de-France in the north, Grand-Est in the East and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur have seen the biggest number of new cases of "gastro".

"We have to wait for the data to be confirmed from one week to another, but the number of new cases is rising slowly," Marion Debin, a health specialist told BFM TV.

"This is a normal rate for the season," she said.

Gastroenteritis or stomach flu, is an inflammation of the stomach and intestines caused by a bacterial or viral infection that typically results in vomiting and diarrhea.

Health officials say the next best way to prevent yourself from getting sick is to avoid contact with dirty hands. However, if you can't avoid touching others, make sure to disinfect your hands quickly.

If you do get sick, the most important thing is to remain hydrated and avoid eating foods that are high in fibre.