The next time a ‘radar’ in France snaps a photo of you at the wheel, it won’t just be the speed at which you’re driving that they monitor, your vehicle’s insurance - or lack thereof - will also be under scrutiny.

This is part of a new law introduced in France on Tuesday by the country’s delegation for Road Safety (part of the Interior Ministry) which will use the country’s File of Insured Vehicles (FVA) to correlate whether a driver caught speeding actually has insurance.

Speed traps which take a photo of a car driving over the speed limit will automatically link the vehicle’s registration number to the insurance files.

Police officers carrying out road checks will also have direct access to the FVA files.

As first, only "warning letters" will be sent to encourage drivers caught speeding to take out insurance.

“After a few months, those who still aren’t insured will receive a fixed fine of €750,” road safety ministry head Emmanuel Barbe told France Info.

"Driving uninsured carries first and foremost an extremely serious risk of ruining one's life" due to the cost of compensation and repairs.

"Uninsured drivers who have caused a road accident find themselves having to pay this debt they created for themselves for the rest of their lives."

In 2018, 175 people died in an accident involving an uninsured vehicle in France.

Authorities estimate that the total number of drivers without vehicle insurance in France numbers around 700,000 people.