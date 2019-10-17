French expression of the day: Tu exagères

<p><strong>Why do I need to know tu exagères?</strong></p><p>The French love to debate, don’t they? <i>Tu exagères</i> is the perfect expression to slip into a conversation when you are politely disagreeing with someone.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>Its translation is 'you are exaggerating', but it will not have the exact same meaning depending on the context.</p><p><i>Tu exagères</i> can be used when you believe someone is amplifying something, that this person is giving it too much importance. - <i>J’ai beaucoup grossi tu ne trouves pas ? - Oh non tu exagères, juste un peu !</i></p><p>I put on a lot of weight, don’t you think? - Oh no, not that much, just a bit!</p><p>It can also be used when someone is bragging about something. - <i>Mon fils est tellement intelligent. Je pense qu’il est surdoué. - Tu exagères un peu non ?</i></p><p>My son is so intelligent. I think he’s gifted. – Aren’t you exaggerating a bit?</p><p>You can also use that phrase when someone is going too far, and you are disagreeing with what that person is doing or saying. – <i>Je n’aime vraiment pas notre nouvelle voisine, elle est méchante ! – Tu exagères !</i></p><p>I really don’t like our new neighbor, she’s nasty! – You’re exaggerating! </p><p>As the use of the informal <i>tu</i> suggests, this is an expression best used for friends, family and people you know well. You wouldn’t say <i>tu exagères</i> to your bosses (even if you get along with them) or to your mother-in-law.</p><p>Always keep in mind that<i> tu exagères</i> is a phrase you’ll say in a casual situation, when you are not really angry, but just slightly disagreeing. Of course, it all comes down to the way you say it! </p>