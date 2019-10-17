French expression of the day: Tu exagères

Why do I need to know tu exagères?

The French love to debate, don’t they? Tu exagères is the perfect expression to slip into a conversation when you are politely disagreeing with someone.

What does it mean?

Its translation is 'you are exaggerating', but it will not have the exact same meaning depending on the context.

Tu exagères can be used when you believe someone is amplifying something, that this person is giving it too much importance. - J’ai beaucoup grossi tu ne trouves pas ? - Oh non tu exagères, juste un peu !

I put on a lot of weight, don’t you think? - Oh no, not that much, just a bit!

It can also be used when someone is bragging about something. - Mon fils est tellement intelligent. Je pense qu’il est surdoué. - Tu exagères un peu non ?

My son is so intelligent. I think he’s gifted. – Aren’t you exaggerating a bit?

You can also use that phrase when someone is going too far, and you are disagreeing with what that person is doing or saying. – Je n’aime vraiment pas notre nouvelle voisine, elle est méchante ! – Tu exagères !

I really don’t like our new neighbor, she’s nasty! – You’re exaggerating!

As the use of the informal tu suggests, this is an expression best used for friends, family and people you know well. You wouldn’t say tu exagères to your bosses (even if you get along with them) or to your mother-in-law.

Always keep in mind that tu exagères is a phrase you’ll say in a casual situation, when you are not really angry, but just slightly disagreeing. Of course, it all comes down to the way you say it!