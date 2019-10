The tourist was attempting to reach Terminal 2 to fly home when he was caught up in the demonstrations which saw the airport blockaded on Monday afternoon.

Transport was cut off to the airport and roads around El Prat were blocked after Tsunami Democrátic used social media to mobilized protesters to focus on the airport.

The man and his wife were among the thousands of travellers caught up in the demonstrations.

Protesters blocked the roads to the airport on Monday. Photo: AFP

Health authorities have revealed that the man collapsed in the parking area of Terminal 2 after trekking 4km with his wife to reach the airport.

The Frenchman was found by a member of airline staff who alerted emergency services at the airport and they attempt to keep him alive using a defibrillator until he could be airlifted to the nearest hospital, according to sources quoted by Europa Press.

Health authorities confirmed that he had later died in nearby Bellvitge Hospital.

Scores of people have been hurt and dozens arrested in the past two nightsof clashes between protesters and police in Barcelona and other Catalan cities.

One protester lost his eye on Monday after being shot at by police using rubber bullets to control the crowds

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez heldemergency talks with opposition leaders on Wednesday about violent protests by separatists in Catalonia.

In a tweet, Sanchez said the government "firmly and resoundingly condemnsthe violence that seeks to break co-existence in Catalonia."

Firme y rotunda condena a la violencia que busca romper la convivencia en Cataluña. Hoy me reuniré con los dirigentes de PP, Cs y UP para transmitirles la determinación del Gobierno de garantizar la seguridad, con firmeza, proporcionalidad y unidad.

Todo nuestro apoyo a las FCS. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) October 16, 2019

Sanchez received conservative opposition leader Pablo Casado of the Popular Party on Wednesday morning.

He was scheduled to meet later with the leaders of centre-right Ciudadanosand far-left Podemos.

He said he would "convey the government's determination to guarantee security, with firmness, proportionality and unity."

In Barcelona on Tuesday night, police charged hundreds of masked demonstrators who threw projectiles at officers and set garbage bins and cardboard boxes on fire.

On Wednesday thousands of protesters departed on foot along highways fromfive Catalan towns towards Barcelona.

They planned to gather there on Friday, when unions have called a general strike in the region.