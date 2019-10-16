France's news in English

French police seize illegal euthanasia drugs in raids

AFP
news@thelocal.com
16 October 2019
09:30 CEST+02:00

French right to die campaigners. Photo: AFP
French police carried out nationwide raids on Tuesday to seize dozens of bottles of a suspected illegal barbiturate often used by people intent on performing assisted suicides or euthanasia, prosecutors said.

France's right-to-die laws allow only so-called "passive" euthanasia for severely ill or injured patients, often by removing a person's life support systems.

It does not let ill or elderly people take their own life, which some religious groups denounce as "state-sponsored suicide."

READ ALSO The story of Vincent Lambert, the man at the centre of France's bitter right to die case

US authorities alerted French colleagues last July that several packages containing Nembutal, a brand name for the drug pentobarbital, had been discovered en route to France marked as cosmetics.

The drug, owned by the Danish firm Lundbeck, has been outlawed for human medical use in France since 1996.

"Produced by a Danish laboratory which has an exclusive licence to make it in the United States, it is sometimes misused by people hoping to end their lives," Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said in a statement.

Investigators found 125 direct recipients of the barbiturate, and on Tuesday some 300 officers carried out raids in 18 regions across France.

Heitz said 130 bottles suspected of containing Nembutal were seized at 103 different sites, and analyses are planned.

He did not say if any people were arrested during the investigations or raids.

 
Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
FrancoLion - 16 Oct 2019 22:22
More insanity caused by the (deservedly) dying and ever clinically insane Catholic Church. All freakishly "concerned" about fetuses and abortion, but not giving a hoot about unwanted children, women or in this case, people horribly dying of fatal diseases.

All that, while ever-claiming that The (so-called One And Only) Church is the only "moral" force in the world, whilst 2,000 of its priests are now under prosecution (but being hidden whenever possible by the Church "Fathers") for pedophiliaworse AND — after 2,000 years of making its victims hate themselves (for being Basically Bad) and stealing their money (see untold Vatican riches), "The" Church continues to try to FORCE everyone else to "obey" their insane Sky-God "directives."

If there is a "hell," the Catholic Church is the one entity surely destined to go there.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

