French police seize illegal euthanasia drugs in raids
French right to die campaigners. Photo: AFP
16 October 2019
09:30 CEST+02:00
Moving overseas changes you in many ways but perhaps most surprising is the way it affects your relationship with your home country.
All that, while ever-claiming that The (so-called One And Only) Church is the only "moral" force in the world, whilst 2,000 of its priests are now under prosecution (but being hidden whenever possible by the Church "Fathers") for pedophiliaworse AND — after 2,000 years of making its victims hate themselves (for being Basically Bad) and stealing their money (see untold Vatican riches), "The" Church continues to try to FORCE everyone else to "obey" their insane Sky-God "directives."
If there is a "hell," the Catholic Church is the one entity surely destined to go there.