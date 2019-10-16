ANALYSIS: Why do so many French people have a visceral aversion to the Muslim headscarf?

<p>Why do French drivers and pedestrians never show any gratitude when you give them right of way?</p><p>Why do so many French people - left, right, conservative, liberal - have a visceral aversion to the Muslim headscarf or hijab?</p><p>I know the standard answer to the second question. French politics and society is governed by the principle of secularity (<i>laicité</i>). All religions are allowed; none is favoured.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191015/french-mother-accompanying-sons-class-on-a-school-trip-told-to-remove-her-hijab" target="_blank">France embroiled in new Muslim dress row after mother on school trip told to remove her hijab</a></strong></p><p>The law which separated church and state in 1905 was a truce in a long struggle for power between the Republic and the Catholic Church. It was not an attack on freedom but a guarantee of freedom of religion - and freedom from religion.</p><p>Differing beliefs were fine but they must not divide France into “communities” by imposing sectarian rules.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1571209892_veil.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>A law to ban 'religious symbols' such as the Muslim headscarf on school trips is to come before the French parliament. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>The latest threat to the secular, undivided French way of life comes from Muslim mothers who go on state school trips wearing head-scarves. The French media insist on using the word “<i>voiles</i>” (veils), which sounds more sinister than “scarves”.</p><p>A draft law to ban religious symbols on state school trips, proposed by the centre-right, will be discussed by the upper house of the French parliament in two weeks’ time. Two thirds of French people, according to a poll this week, approve of the idea.</p><p>Earlier this month, a far-right regional councillor in Bourgogne-Franche-Comté jumped the gun. </p><p>Julien Odoul insulted a scarf-wearing, Muslim woman who attended a council meeting with a primary school. Her small son cried and hugged his mother. Wider opinion in the centrist Emmanuel Macron-Edouard Philippe government is mostly against.</p><p>“What the Islamic headscarf says about the rights of women is not compatible with our values,” Mr Blanquer said. “The head-scarf is not desirable in our society.”</p><p>In other words, if the education minister had his way, France would ban the religious head-scarf altogether. Presumably, that would also mean banning the Jewish kippa and the Sikh turban.</p><p>To understand the debate, you have to go back a little way.</p><p>In 2004, President Jacques Chirac’s government banned all religious signs from state schools. The law also banned crucifixes and kippas but it was mostly aimed at girls wearing Muslim head-scarfs.</p><p>For the most part, the law was accepted. It solved what had become a genuine problem for teachers attached to the idea of state schools as a sanctuary for Republican, secular values.</p><p>In 2010, President Nicolas Sarkozy pushed for a law which banned the burka, or face-covering veil - but NOT the headscarf - from all public places in France.</p><p>Two years later his education minister published a circular which extended the school ban on “religious symbols” to school-sponsored trips. Muslim mothers protested that they were being treated as second-class citizens. They could not accompany school trips unless they removed their scarves.</p><p>In 2013, the Council of State, the arbiter of the legality of government decisions, struck down the Sarkozy circular. If it was legal to wear a head-scarf in public, mums had a right to wear them on school outings.</p><p>Of all the problems facing France, scarf-wearing Muslim mothers on school away-days may not seem to be the most pressing or destructive. Nonetheless, the issue refuses to die.</p><p>A centre-right senator, Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio, tried to smuggle a ban into a wider education law last May. When this was rejected, she tabled a bill which will be given a public hearing in the Senate on October 29th.</p><p>In the British and American media it is traditional to mock the French obsession with what Muslim women wear. I have no doubt been guilty myself. The anti-scarf lobby is often presented as a coalition between right-wing racism and left-wing authoritarianism. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20151012/france-burqa-ban-five-years-on-we-create-a-monster"><strong>READ MORE: OPINION - By banning the burqa France created a monster</strong></a></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1571209943_000-oy1ge.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>A Muslim woman is arrested after attempting to wear a 'burkini' full body swimsuit on Cannes beach in 2017. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>My left of centre French friends say that we, the “Anglo Saxon media”, miss the point. Secularism is France’s state religion; the cement which holds France together; the soil in which French democracy grows.</p><p>This principle is threatened, they say, by the growth and by the radicalisation of France’s Muslim population (now around 5,000,000 people, not all practising). </p><p>This is not a racist issue, my friends say. For many years French Muslims accepted separation of faith and state. It was rare until the mid-1990s to see a hijab in France. </p><p>Now in some inner-suburbs, women dare not go out in public without a head-scarf. The hijab is not only an affront to women’s dignity and freedom. It has become, my friends say, the spear-head in a campaign by radical Islam to undermine secular values.</p><p>Every burkini, every “jogger’s hijab”, every mum in a scarf on a school trip is - consciously or not - part of an insidious advance by radical Islam.</p><p>The argument should not be dismissed out of hand but I believe that it is exaggerated - and counter-productive. Banning Muslim mothers from school trips is far more likely to alienate and radicalise Muslim kids than the sight of a head-scarfed woman marshalling their friends on a visit to the zoo.</p><p>There is no chance, short of a Marine Le Pen government, that France will ban headscarves and other religious symbols from its streets. If France is unwilling (rightly) to go that far, it should not persecute hijab-wearing mothers who want to volunteer for school trips.</p><p>What news of my other source of bafflement - French road manners? </p><p>Something unusual happened to me in Caen in Normandy the other day. I gave way to a car which was trying to leave a side-street. The driver waved to say “merci”</p><p>She was wearing a hijab/head-scarf/voile.</p>
You can legislate behavior, but not beliefs or attitudes. Here is Lyon, one sees women wearing headscarves everywhere, at the mall, the marché, on the Metro. I agree that banning them from school outings (which is also banning Muslim moms in most cases), is not a good approach to the issue and does not set a good example for the children. I also admit that as an expat, I have a limited understanding of French culture.
Jim Lockard, Lyon
I find a Christian cross to be an eye-catching symbol, but hey - it's not a Muslim symbol,so it's ok!
Everyone knows France is racist against Muslims - quite pathetic, these rows.
Pathetic anti-religion discrimination... one-sided, obviously.
Like Evelyna has actually read the Koran and hadiths, LOL!!!!!! Go away troll.