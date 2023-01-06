For members
18 ways your eating and drinking habits change when you live in France
People's habits change in subtle ways when they come to France and it's often most noticeable when it comes to eating and drinking. France is of course the country of fine dining and wining.
Published: 9 October 2019 16:40 CEST
Updated: 6 January 2023 10:49 CET
Customers eat a traditional morning meal named "machon" in a "bouchon" typical restaurant in Lyon (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP)
Apéro to digestif: What to expect from every step of a French dinner
Whether it's Christmas dinner with your French in-laws or a meal with some new friends or neighbours, after you have been in France for some time you will probably be invited for dinner in a French home - so what should you expect and what manners do you need to know about?
Published: 29 November 2022 10:42 CET
