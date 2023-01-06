Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

RESTAURANTS

18 ways your eating and drinking habits change when you live in France

People's habits change in subtle ways when they come to France and it's often most noticeable when it comes to eating and drinking. France is of course the country of fine dining and wining.

Published: 9 October 2019 16:40 CEST
Updated: 6 January 2023 10:49 CET
18 ways your eating and drinking habits change when you live in France
Customers eat a traditional morning meal named "machon" in a "bouchon" typical restaurant in Lyon (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP)

When you first move to France it’s likely you’ll still be liberally pouring milk into your tea for some time but the longer you’re here the more you’ll find yourself happy to drink and dine a la française.

Here are just some of the ways your eating and drinking habits might change, depending on how resistant you are. 

1. Drinking tea without milk

You might have balked at the idea of not having some semi-skimmed to splash into your tea when you were at home but once you’ve been in France for a few months/years (delete as appropriate for you) you’ll find yourself turning your nose up at the very idea of it.

2. Spicy food is hard to come by

There are many (many) benefits for your stomach when you move to France but one of the things you’ll find yourself waving goodbye to is spicy food. While it’s easy to get a hot curry on the other side of the Channel, in France you’ll have to take time to hunt one out. And you’ll probably have to ask the waiter to spice it up (plus épicé s’il vous plaît).

3. Eating offal 

While you might take to eating French steak like a duck to water, you’re likely to find your introduction to French offal slightly more challenging.

But you’ll know France is truly your home when you’re gobbling down tripe without a second thought (although many long-term residents still consider andouillette beyond the pale).

READ ALSO: From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France

4. Eating is not cheating

In the UK, you might hear people use the phrase “Eating is Cheating” on a wild night out. But once in France you’ll find this law is not applied. In fact you’ll be laughed out of town. In France is “Eating is living”, especially on a Friday night.

5. No more snacking

Old snacking habits might die hard for expats living in France but it won’t be long before you’re wiping those greasy crisp paws clean for good. Eat at meals times or at the specified snack time of “gôuter”.

6. Swapping pints for demis

You’ll know you’ve become something of a native in France when you don’t feel embarrassed by ordering a half pint (demi).

7. Wine only with food

Gone are the days of ordering a bottle of Chardonnay and three glasses on a Friday night out. Wine and dine rhyme and it’s no coincidence. In France wine is to accompany food (unless it’s rosé and it’s summer). If you want to get sozzled they have plenty of other choices.

And that goes hand-in-hand with our next point…

8. No more binge drinking

Despite moving to the land of the apéro and endless varieties of wine, it’s time to put your binge drinking behind you and learn to drink in a more civilized way. You’ll probably have a tipple a lot more often, but you’ll be less likely to drink until you drop on a Saturday night. 

(This one might take a while to get used to.)

9. Get your cheese fix BEFORE dessert

Moving to France means that a world of delicious cheese is right on your doorstep. And now you’re allowed to eat it with every meal…as long as it comes before dessert that is. The theory is that dessert is needed after cheese so dinner guests can still talk to each other comfortably without reeling away from Camembert breath.

10. Eating a proper lunch

Even though the heyday of the two hour sit down lunch might be (mostly) a thing of the past in France, it’s still common for work contracts to include a rule that prohibits dining al desko. French workers will also get restaurant vouchers to encourage them to eat in the nearest brasserie.

11. Swapping your weekend fry-up for viennoiserie

It’s time to swap your Saturday morning rashers of bacon and fried eggs for a pain au chocolat, croissant or pain au raisin. If you truly want to go native, that is.

12. Eating crepes all year round

In the UK, crepes (or pancakes) are usually reserved for Shrove Tuesday but in France, praise be, you can eat them all year round.

13. Enjoying a baguette with dinner (but no butter allowed!)

The importance of the role of the baguette in French food can’t really be underestimated. After a few months you’ll be buying fresh baguettes twice a day. Once for breakfast, once for dinner. And when you do, you’ll bite the end off before you get it home.

Just remember the following, French people tend to only put butter on a baguette at breakfast, not at dinnertime.

14. Espresso after dinner 

While you might previously have avoided a coffee after dinner, thinking it would ruin a good night’s sleep, it won’t be long before you’re ordering an espresso after every meal. Dinner just won’t feel the same without that little shot of caffeine.

15. No more filling your glass of wine to the top

While it might not seem like such a bad thing to slurp from a glass of wine that’s full to the brim at home, in France it’s a big no no. So take your time, there’s plenty to go around.

16. You’ll discover fruit and veg

Once you see what’s on offer at French markets or even les primeurs (fruit and veg stores) you’ll suddenly take pleasure in sticking to the “five-a-day” rule. In France apples taste like apples and melons like melons. And you’ll have to get used to what’s in season too.

17. Quality over quantity

When you first come to France you’ll often feel like you’ve been ripped off when you see the size of your main meal. Then you’ll have to order two desserts. But you’ll soon get used to eating less but better. 

18. You’ll eat a lot of pizza

You might expect this to happen if you move to Italy, but in fact the French are the world’s biggest scoffers of pizza. To put it into numbers the French ate a stomach-churning 819 million pizzas in 2015. You’ll no doubt be contributing to that record being broken in 2020.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FRANCE EXPLAINED

Apéro to digestif: What to expect from every step of a French dinner

Whether it's Christmas dinner with your French in-laws or a meal with some new friends or neighbours, after you have been in France for some time you will probably be invited for dinner in a French home - so what should you expect and what manners do you need to know about? 

Published: 29 November 2022 10:42 CET
Apéro to digestif: What to expect from every step of a French dinner

In France, like every other country, manners and formalities vary – where you are in France, the age of the people you are socialising with and the social setting will all have an impact – some families are very formal and traditional while others are more casual.

Naturally the occasion matters too – a formal state dinner is very different to being invited round for a family meal with some parents from your kids’ school.

But here is a guide to some of the things you can expect, the first thing being that – in general – French dinners last longer than in the anglophone world and have several different courses, with short pauses in between that are intended to help facilitate socialising.

When you walk into your French friend’s home, the first thing you should do is say hello to everyone that is already there. Many anglophones underestimate the importance of saying bonsoir, and as such, risk being perceived as rude by giving a general ‘hello’ to the whole room.

There are some other faux-pas to keep in mind while eating in a French home, like keeping your hands on the table rather than in your lap. You can learn more from The Local’s guide on table etiquette:

READ MORE: Cheese knives, hands and wine glasses – French table manners explained

Step 1: Aperitifs

This initial step typically involves a light alcoholic beverage before food is served. Apéro has its own culture and  if you’re invited to apéro don’t expect food beyond a few little snacks. Apéro generally takes place between 6pm and 9pm, though certainly before dinner.

READ MORE: Apéro: All you need to know about the French evening ritual

But before your big meal with your French friends or family, you will likely be offered a glass of something – whether that be champagne, Kir (or Kir Breton, if you find yourself in Brittany), Pastis (for those in the south) or a light cocktail. This is the time of night where people are chatting with a drink in their hand, and that drink will likely be influenced by the region you are visiting, so if you are in the south west you might enjoy an Aperitif of sweet wine or a Pinneau if you’re in Charente.

In terms of snacks, the relatively universal trend is light and salty – so you might expect to see olives and nuts, and perhaps even some raw vegetables with a dip. 

For those looking to avoid alcohol, soda or sparkling water, like Perrier is often the go-to alternative.

Step 2: The Entrée

The entrée – not to be confused with the main course, as it often is in the United States – is the first course – the starter or apetizer. In French, the verb entrer means “to enter” and this is the symbolic start of the meal.

As with most parts of your French dinner party, the food and drink offered will depend on regional tastes, as well as what is in season. For example, during the winter, you might have an onion soup. 

The first course is often cold or room-temperature foods – like Œuf mayonnaise. Some other common appetizers are smoked salmon canapé and escargot, the latter most common in Burgundy.

If you are along the Mediterranean, you might be offered tapenade – a purée of chopped olives, capers, and anchovies, and if you are on France’s western coast you might eat oysters.

If you are given a specific utensil to eat with – for instance a special fork for snails or a long pick for bulots (whelks) – then that should be used. If you’re having oysters they are traditionally slurped, all in one go, straight from the shell.

At this point in the meal, there will likely be  bread on the table to accompany the food but remember to save some room, because there are lots more courses to come. 

Step 3: The Main Course

Now it is time for the plat principal. Hopefully you are still hungry.

Tradition dictates that you should let your host serve you with wine, and old-fashioned French households would say that this rule applies specifically to women, who should wait for a man to come pour their wine. That being said, times have changed and most younger French people cheerfully ignore this. 

The wine poured will be paired with the meal, and the French abide by the general rules that red wine goes with red meat and tomato-based dishes, while white wine goes with fish, seafood, and dessert.

One for Americans – in France it’s considered polite to keep your fork in your left hand, and your knife in your right, and try to avoid the temptation of switching as you cut through the meat.

While it is considered polite to finish what is on your plate, if you find yourself getting full you can always say “C’était délicieux, mais ça suffit” (It was delicious, but that’s enough). While it may be tempting to tell your host “Je suis plein” (I am full) – be careful of false friends, you might be accidentally telling your host that you are pregnant. 

READ MORE: From rude to mince: 21 French ‘false friends’ that look English

Step 4: Dairy

This step in the French dinner timeline is not for the lactose-intolerant. After finishing the main dish, your French host will likely take out a cheese platter.

As there are hundreds of different types of French cheeses, it would take a long time to list all of the possible options you might encounter. The main thing to remember is not to use your hands (or your fork) when eating cheese. That might sound a bit tricky, so you can consult The Local’s cheese etiquette guide to prepare for this part of the meal.

READ MORE: Best Briehaviour: Your guide to French cheese etiquette

In some households – especially with children – your host might offer you a yogurt instead of cheese. This will likely be a small pot (cup) of a plain yogurt that you can add fresh fruit or compote (cooked fruit) to.

Step 5: Dessert

Dessert in France comes after cheese (not before as in the UK) and is generally quite small. Do not go into the meal expecting to leave lots of space in your stomach for a huge, sugary banana split ice cream or a sticky toffee pudding and custard. Instead, dessert might consist of some light pastries, chocolate, or small crème brûlée (when eating crème brûlée it’s considered elegant to tap the burnt sugar layer to break it first, rather than just shoving your spoon into the dish).

While eating dessert, you might be offered a sweet wine, like one from Sauternes.

Step 6: Coffee

At this point, it might be pretty late at night, but you will likely still be offered a coffee. Typically, this will be an espresso. If you want a little dash of milk in your short coffee, you can always ask for a noisette

Step 7: Digestif

This is the true end to the meal. Now that you have finished eating, and you’ve likely had a few glasses of wine, your host might put away the wine and take out a bottle of Cognac, Amagnac or similar.

The digestif is meant to settle your stomach, and they’re usually pretty strong so be careful if you have to be up early the next morning. Depending on where you are in France you will often be offered a local speciality like a Calvados (apple brandy) if you’re in Normandy.

Digestif: Do France’s after-dinner drinks actually help to settle your stomach?

Children

If you’re invited for a family meal, expect that the children will eat with you and will probably eat the same thing.

Depending on the age, the children might go away and play while the adults have the cheese and dessert courses and continue to chat but it’s usual for even young children to sit at the table and eat the first course and main course with their parents.

SHOW COMMENTS