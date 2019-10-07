French Word of the Day: S'éclater

Advertisement

Why do I need to know s'éclater?

Because sometimes you need to be really enthusiastic about an experience. French has a large vocabulary for complaining but this word is all about enthusiasm.

What does it mean?

S'éclater - roughly pronounced say-clat-ay - literally translates as 'explode' or 'burst', but if you hear it in casual conversation it's more likely to mean a great time or a brilliant experience. It's roughly equivalent to "having a ball" in English or "having a great laugh" or "having great fun".

That being said, it can also be used in its more literal sense - like for a bomb or pipe exploding. In a more figurative sense to describe personal or public anger.

For example, you might hear this word used when discussing violence at protests, for instance - a commentator might say that protesters and police are clashing by saying 'les affrontements éclatent'.

But in many cases, it is a great way to convince a friend to do something fun by telling them that on va s'éclater (we'll have a ball).

It's certainly a casual phrase, and more well used by young people, but it's a good way to convey a bit of cheery enthusiasm for something.

Use it like this

Quand la crise economique va-t-elle éclater? - When is the economic crisis going to break?

C'est rigolo et on va bien s'éclater! - It's going to be loads of fun!

Comment s'est passé ton voyage à Hambourg? C'était génial, on s'est éclatés! - "How was your trip to Hamburg? It was great, we had great fun!"