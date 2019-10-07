French Word of the Day: S'éclater
This French word will help if ever you need to convince someone to join in on a fun activity.
Why do I need to know s'éclater?
Because sometimes you need to be really enthusiastic about an experience. French has a large vocabulary for complaining but this word is all about enthusiasm.
What does it mean?
S'éclater - roughly pronounced say-clat-ay - literally translates as 'explode' or 'burst', but if you hear it in casual conversation it's more likely to mean a great time or a brilliant experience. It's roughly equivalent to "having a ball" in English or "having a great laugh" or "having great fun".
That being said, it can also be used in its more literal sense - like for a bomb or pipe exploding. In a more figurative sense to describe personal or public anger.
For example, you might hear this word used when discussing violence at protests, for instance - a commentator might say that protesters and police are clashing by saying 'les affrontements éclatent'.
But in many cases, it is a great way to convince a friend to do something fun by telling them that on va s'éclater (we'll have a ball).
It's certainly a casual phrase, and more well used by young people, but it's a good way to convey a bit of cheery enthusiasm for something.
Use it like this
Quand la crise economique va-t-elle éclater? - When is the economic crisis going to break?
C'est rigolo et on va bien s'éclater! - It's going to be loads of fun!
Comment s'est passé ton voyage à Hambourg? C'était génial, on s'est éclatés! - "How was your trip to Hamburg? It was great, we had great fun!"
Comments
See Also
Why do I need to know s'éclater?
Because sometimes you need to be really enthusiastic about an experience. French has a large vocabulary for complaining but this word is all about enthusiasm.
What does it mean?
S'éclater - roughly pronounced say-clat-ay - literally translates as 'explode' or 'burst', but if you hear it in casual conversation it's more likely to mean a great time or a brilliant experience. It's roughly equivalent to "having a ball" in English or "having a great laugh" or "having great fun".
That being said, it can also be used in its more literal sense - like for a bomb or pipe exploding. In a more figurative sense to describe personal or public anger.
For example, you might hear this word used when discussing violence at protests, for instance - a commentator might say that protesters and police are clashing by saying 'les affrontements éclatent'.
But in many cases, it is a great way to convince a friend to do something fun by telling them that on va s'éclater (we'll have a ball).
It's certainly a casual phrase, and more well used by young people, but it's a good way to convey a bit of cheery enthusiasm for something.
Use it like this
Quand la crise economique va-t-elle éclater? - When is the economic crisis going to break?
C'est rigolo et on va bien s'éclater! - It's going to be loads of fun!
Comment s'est passé ton voyage à Hambourg? C'était génial, on s'est éclatés! - "How was your trip to Hamburg? It was great, we had great fun!"
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.