French Expression of the Day: Faire chier quelqu'un

Why do I need to know faire chier quelqu’un?

Because if someone says this to you, then you might want to back away slowly (or apologise).

What does it mean?

Faire chier quelqu’un - roughly pronounced fair she-ay kell-kun - means to annoy or strongly exasperate a person. Chier literally translates as 'to shit' or 'to take a dump'.

It’s considered rather vulgar so be careful with whom you use it and it roughly translates as you're really pissing me off, or you're really bugging me. You will hear it a lot if you hang around with younger people.

So if you can't stand your boyfriend's irritating personal habits any longer, you could say tu me fais chier - you're really pissing me off!

If you simply say tu fais chier then this is more of a general way of saying that this person is bothering everyone, not just you.

As with many French phrases, it can be made stronger with the addition of a good putain, though beware that this makes it even more offensive.

If you want a milder and less offensive way to let people know that what they're doing is irritating, you could use c'est agaçant or a slightly different version ca m'agace or tu m'agaces!.

There's also tu m'énerves (ca m'énerve!) as a way of saying "you're annoying me" or "that's annoying me".

Slightly more informal ways to tell people they are bothering you are tu me gonfle - literally, you are blowing me up or tu me saoules, which translates literally as you're making me drunk.

Use it like this

Tu me fais vraiment chier avec ta musique bruyante! - You’re really pissing me off with your loud music!

Tu fais chier tout le monde avec tes histoires débiles. - You're annoying everyone with your stupid stories.