Runaway bear cub returned to the wild in French Pyrenees

<p>The bear, named Douillous, was first spotted on June 10 wandering alone, malnourished, near the village of Couflens in the French Pyrenees.</p><p>He was captured and placed in the care of a person licensed to keep wild animals while making a recovery.</p><p>But he escaped a few days later by digging a hole under his enclosure, despite the wire fence being fixed to the ground with cement.</p><p>The flighty eight-month-old bear was eventually recaptured a days later after being chased by wildlife officials through fields.</p><p>He has been released into a forest, officials said, without giving his exact location.</p><p>About 50 brown bears live on the French side of the Pyrenees mountains that straddle the border with Spain.</p><p>France began reintroducing bears from Slovenia about 20 years ago after the native population was hunted to near extinction.</p><p>Their presence has sparked protests among farmers on either side of the border, following a spate of attacks on sheep.</p><p>Last month, dozens of mayors and other officials from towns and villages in the French Pyrenees held a protest to demand their removal.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='DQbAtERm3ug' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube>