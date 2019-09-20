France's news in English

Paris: Transport unions call for indefinite strike in December

20 September 2019
15:51 CEST+02:00
20 September 2019
15:51 CEST+02:00
There will likely be more Metro misery ahead for Paris commuters after five trade unions representing transport workers called on Friday for unlimited strike action.

Commuters and travellers in Paris will have to brace themselves for more travel chaos as unions called for a grève illimitée from December 5th.

Five unions representing workers at Paris transport operator RATP, which covers the Metro, bus, tram and some RER lines, have lodged the strike warning in protest against the French government's planned pension reforms.

Unions say the strike will begin on December 5th unless their demands are met by the government in the meantime.

"Given the gravity of the situation, the government must use this time to make the necessary arrangements...," read a joint statement by the unions Unsa-RATP, CFE CGC RATP, South RATP, Solidaires RATP and FO RATP.

Transport in Paris almost ground to a halt on September 13th when unions held their first walk-out over planned pension reforms.

Many Metro lines stopped running completely, forcing Parisians and tourists to find other ways to get around. 

Unions say the strong turn-out for the first strike shows that transport workers will not give up their rights without a fight.

 
