France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

'Building a new France is my obsession': Macron vows to get out of 'death valley'

AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
20 September 2019
09:03 CEST+02:00
macron

Share this article

'Building a new France is my obsession': Macron vows to get out of 'death valley'
AFP: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA /
AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
20 September 2019
09:03 CEST+02:00
President Emmanuel Macron has said he believes the yellow vest protests that rocked France since last year have been good for him as they made him listen and communicate better, in an interview published on Thursday in which he vowed to continue building a new a France and get out of 'death valley'.

The yellow vest (gilets jaunes) protests, which often descended into violent clashes with the police, erupted last November, with demonstrators accusing Macron of being aloof and unaware of the needs of ordinary French people.

Now over two years into his five-year term, Macron is hoping in the next phase of his term to focus on his ambitious vision for reforming not just France but also the EU.

"In a certain way, the gilets jaunes were very good for me," Macron told Time magazine in an interview for a front-page cover story. "Because it reminded me who I should be."

He acknowledged that the protests had made him aware that he needed to be less disconnected.

"My challenge is to listen to people much better than I did at the very beginning," he said, for the story entitled "Macron's Moment".

"I probably provided the feeling that I wanted to reform even against people.

"And sometimes my impatience was felt as an impatience (with) the French people. That is not the case," he said, adding that his impatience was with France's system itself. 

"Now, I think I need to take more time to explain where we are and what we want to do exactly."

Time quoted Macron as saying he was currently in a "Death Valley" period between setting out his reforms and seeing them bearing fruit.

"The end of Death Valley is the day you have results," he said. "Building this new France is my obsession."

Analysts say that for now, Macron appears to have seen off the worst of the yellow vest protests, which are still taking place every weekend but on nothing like the scale of six months ago.

But he has to keep an eye on his own popularity and France's powerful unions as he seeks to implement reforms at home. The Paris metro last Friday saw its worst strike in years over a planned pension overhaul.

He has also taken an active role on the international stage, though his drives to defuse the Iran nuclear dispute and also bring peace to Ukraine could yet be derailed.

 
macron
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Proxy not postal: Brits in Europe urged to register to vote ahead of likely 'Brexit election'
  2. France to give millions of residents iodine pills while EDF spots problems in six nuclear reactors
  3. France judged one of the hardest countries in the world for foreigners to settle in
  4. French Word of the Day: rude
  5. French Expression of the Day: Fais gaffe!

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
Market research interview on Brexit
17/09
French <> English translator | Traductrice Français <> Angla
09/09
Live your adventure to the fullest- English Coaching
03/09
French Lessons Paris and Online
31/08
Christmas floral decorations weekend / Day workshop
31/08
Floral decorating retreat weekend/day
View all notices
Post a new notice