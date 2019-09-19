Pilot gets stuck on high-voltage power line in France after plane crashes

<p>"The pilot and the co-pilot were able to eject before the crash. They were both localised and are alive," it said in a statement. </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">BREAKING One of the pilot is still stuck on high-voltage electricity line <a href="https://t.co/tMaFvwXJyu">https://t.co/tMaFvwXJyu</a> <a href="https://t.co/Wd8kHM3oiD">pic.twitter.com/Wd8kHM3oiD</a></p>— AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) <a href="https://twitter.com/airlivenet/status/1174634174562500608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>It said one pilot had been rescued while operations were underway by the military and electricity workers to free the other from the high-voltage power line.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Belgian F16 pilot hanging from a power line in France, he is ok <a href="https://t.co/xofyng14vW">pic.twitter.com/xofyng14vW</a></p>— Duck Tippin (@veralum) <a href="https://twitter.com/veralum/status/1174642402646249473?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>The plane had taken off from Belgium and was heading to a French naval airbase close to the town of Lorient.</p><p>The Belgian defence ministry confirmed the incident, saying the pilots successfully ejected, without giving further details.</p>