France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Pilot gets stuck on high-voltage power line in France after plane crashes

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
19 September 2019
13:34 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Pilot gets stuck on high-voltage power line in France after plane crashes
AFP: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA /
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
19 September 2019
13:34 CEST+02:00
An F-16 jet of the Belgian air force crashed on Thursday in the Morbihan region of western France, with both pilots successfully ejecting but one still hanging by a parachute from a power line, the local prefecture said.

"The pilot and the co-pilot were able to eject before the crash. They were both localised and are alive," it said in a statement. 

It said one pilot had been rescued while operations were underway by the military and electricity workers to free the other from the high-voltage power line.

The plane had taken off from Belgium and was heading to a French naval airbase close to the town of Lorient.

The Belgian defence ministry confirmed the incident, saying the pilots successfully ejected, without giving further details.

 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Proxy not postal: Brits in Europe urged to register to vote ahead of likely 'Brexit election'
  2. France judged one of the hardest countries in the world for foreigners to settle in
  3. France to give millions of residents iodine pills while EDF spots problems in six nuclear reactors
  4. French Expression of the Day: Fais gaffe!
  5. French Word of the Day: rude

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
Market research interview on Brexit
17/09
French <> English translator | Traductrice Français <> Angla
09/09
Live your adventure to the fullest- English Coaching
03/09
French Lessons Paris and Online
31/08
Christmas floral decorations weekend / Day workshop
31/08
Floral decorating retreat weekend/day
View all notices
Post a new notice