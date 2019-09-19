Photo of the Day: The mystery of the black panther in northern France

<p>That's the question residents in the town of Armentieres in the Nord département are asking after a black panther mysteriously appeared on rooftops on Wednesday.</p><p>Firefighters, police, vets and an experts from France's national office of hunting and wildlife (ONCFS) were all called in to deal with the animal.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568879581_panther-sdis.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 853px;" /><i>Service départemental d'incendie et de secours du Nord </i></p><p>A security cordon was set up around the area as soon as the wild cat was identified as a black panther, a species normally native to Asia and Africa.</p><p>Videos and images posted online by media and firefighters show the animal prowling along the roof top of a brick house, three stories off the ground.</p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Imagine t’es tranquille chez toi à Armentières et là une panthère noire passe devant ta fenêtre. 😱 <a href="https://t.co/fdQubGyvRZ">pic.twitter.com/fdQubGyvRZ</a></p>— Victor Lefranc (@VictorLefranc) <a href="https://twitter.com/VictorLefranc/status/1174568570547818496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>"Imagine, you are sitting peacefully at home in Armentières and a black panther walks past your window," tweeted Victor Lefranc.</p><p>"In twenty years of working, I have never seen anything like that. A snake, yes. But not a big cat like that," one policeman told the local Voix du Nord newspaper.</p><p><i><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568879603_panther-3-sdis.jpg" />Service départemental d'incendie et de secours du Nord </i></p><p> </p><p><iframe allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" height="367" hspace="0" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" mozallowfullscreen="true" scrolling="no" src="//www.ultimedia.com/deliver/generic/iframe/mdtk/01499695/src/plmqlf/zone/18/showtitle/1/" vspace="0" webkitallowfullscreen="true" width="652"></iframe></p><p>The animal was eventually cornered inside the building after it entered through a window, where it was anaesthetised.</p><p>The panther was eventually handed over to an animal welfare group, but confusion still surrounds how it ended up on the roof top in the first place.</p>