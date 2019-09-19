France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Photo of the Day: The mystery of the black panther in northern France

The Local
19 September 2019
10:05 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Photo of the Day: The mystery of the black panther in northern France
Photo: Service départemental d'incendie et de secours du Nord
The Local
19 September 2019
10:05 CEST+02:00
How on earth did a black panther end up on the rooftop of a house in northern France?

That's the question residents in the town of Armentieres in the Nord département are asking after a black panther mysteriously appeared on rooftops on Wednesday.

Firefighters, police, vets and an experts from France's national office of hunting and wildlife (ONCFS) were all called in to deal with the animal.

Service départemental d'incendie et de secours du Nord

A security cordon was set up around the area as soon as the wild cat was identified as a black panther, a species normally native to Asia and Africa.

Videos and images posted online by media and firefighters show the animal prowling along the roof top of a brick house, three stories off the ground.

 

"Imagine, you are sitting peacefully at home in Armentières and a black panther walks past your window," tweeted Victor Lefranc.

"In twenty years of working, I have never seen anything like that. A snake, yes. But not a big cat like that," one policeman told the local Voix du Nord newspaper.

Service départemental d'incendie et de secours du Nord 

 

 

The animal was eventually cornered inside the building after it entered through a window, where it was anaesthetised.

The panther was eventually handed over to an animal welfare group, but confusion still surrounds how it ended up on the roof top in the first place.

 

 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Proxy not postal: Brits in Europe urged to register to vote ahead of likely 'Brexit election'
  2. France to give millions of residents iodine pills while EDF spots problems in six nuclear reactors
  3. French Expression of the Day: Fais gaffe!
  4. France judged one of the hardest countries in the world for foreigners to settle in
  5. French Word of the Day: rude

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
Market research interview on Brexit
17/09
French <> English translator | Traductrice Français <> Angla
09/09
Live your adventure to the fullest- English Coaching
03/09
French Lessons Paris and Online
31/08
Christmas floral decorations weekend / Day workshop
31/08
Floral decorating retreat weekend/day
View all notices
Post a new notice