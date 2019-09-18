France's news in English

Paris Metro passengers get 'fright of their life' on runaway driverless train

18 September 2019
09:04 CEST+02:00
Paris Metro passengers get 'fright of their life' on runaway driverless train
Photo: AFP
18 September 2019
09:04 CEST+02:00
Commuters on the Paris Metro panicked with some saying they feared for their lives when a driverless Line 1 train failed to stop at three consecutive stations on Tuesday night.
Passengers took to social media after their train did not stop at Concorde, Champs-Élysées Clémenceau and Franklin D. Roosevelt stations on Tuesday evening.
 
At 21.50 on Tuesday, the train left Tuileries station and then sped past three stations without stopping. The train finally stopped at Georges V station. 
 
According to passengers, the train hurtled through three stations and then dramatically stopped dangerously close to the Metro ahead of it. RATP confirmed there had been a "technical incident", but said there had been no risk of collision.
"We just avoided a huge accident. The train did not stopped for three stops and then stopped a whisker from hitting the train in front... The fear of my life," wrote 'Thomas' on Twitter, who claims to have been in the train at the time.

Line 1 is one of only two automatic lines in the capital's Metro meaning the trains operate without drivers.
 
"The Metro was then taken off the network," said RATP.
 
But there was no risk of collision between two trains when it did finally stop, according to the company. "The train stopped in accordance with safety procedures," insisted RATP.
 
Explosion heard
 
If that wasn't frightening enough for passengers, an explosion was also heard prompting people to run out of the Metro station.
On Twitter, a person who says he was on board the train claims that an "explosion" sounded at Palais-Royal station.
RATP confimed the explosion, but they said it had been caused by a short circuit. 
 
