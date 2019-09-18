Paris Metro passengers get 'fright of their life' on runaway driverless train

<div>Passengers took to social media after their train did not stop at Concorde, Champs-Élysées Clémenceau and Franklin D. Roosevelt stations on Tuesday evening.</div><div>At 21.50 on Tuesday, the train left Tuileries station and then sped past three stations without stopping. The train finally stopped at Georges V station. </div><div>According to passengers, the train hurtled through three stations and then dramatically stopped dangerously close to the Metro ahead of it. RATP confirmed there had been a "technical incident", but said there had been no risk of collision.</div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ligne1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ligne1</a> : on vient d’éviter un énorme accident... le train ne s’arrêter plus depuis 3 arrêts à deux doigts de prendre le métro de devant... la peur de ma vie</p>— Thomas 🇫🇮x🇵🇹 (@omisapro) <a href="https://twitter.com/omisapro/status/1174049139568664576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 17, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><div>"We just avoided a huge accident. The train did not stopped for three stops and then stopped a whisker from hitting the train in front... The fear of my life," wrote 'Thomas' on Twitter, who claims to have been in the train at the time.</div><div>Line 1 is one of only two automatic lines in the capital's Metro meaning the trains operate without drivers.</div><div>"The Metro was then taken off the network," said RATP.</div><div>But there was no risk of collision between two trains when it did finally stop, according to the company. "The train stopped in accordance with safety procedures," insisted RATP.</div><div><strong>Explosion heard</strong></div><div>If that wasn't frightening enough for passengers, an explosion was also heard prompting people to run out of the Metro station.</div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What was that???? I was on the train, train was waiting in Palais Royal station, and it felt like kind of a big explosion. People started to run out of metro station..</p>— ygtugur (@ygtugur) <a href="https://twitter.com/ygtugur/status/1174052170653687810?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 17, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><div>On Twitter, a person who says he was on board the train claims that an "explosion" sounded at Palais-Royal station.</div><div>RATP confimed the explosion, but they said it had been caused by a short circuit. </div>