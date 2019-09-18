Netflix in France to soon be available on Canal+ tv channel

<div>The American streaming platform announced this new French partnership at a joint press conference in Paris on Monday. </div><div>Netflix already works with Sky in Germany and the United Kingdom. </div><div>Canal+ will offer Netflix as part of its Ciné/ Séries bundle for a total of €35. This means that Netflix will add €15 to the current price for the Ciné/ Séries of €20.</div><div>The two providers hope this alliance will be extended to other countries, starting with Poland.</div><div>Netflix has already gained more than six million subscribers in France since it launched in 2014, with one million of these also subscribing to Canal+. </div>