Netflix in France to soon be available on Canal+ tv channel

18 September 2019
13:20 CEST+02:00
entertainment

Photo: AFP
18 September 2019
13:20 CEST+02:00
French television channel Canal + will integrate Netflix into its packages from October 15.
The American streaming platform announced this new French partnership at a joint press conference in Paris on Monday. 
 
Netflix already works with Sky in Germany and the United Kingdom. 
 
Canal+ will offer Netflix as part of its Ciné/ Séries bundle for a total of €35. This means that Netflix will add €15 to the current price for the Ciné/ Séries of €20.
 
The two providers hope this alliance will be extended to other countries, starting with Poland.
 
Netflix has already gained more than six million subscribers in France since it launched in 2014, with one million of these also subscribing to Canal+. 
 
 
 
 
entertainment
