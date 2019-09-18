Netflix in France to soon be available on Canal+ tv channel

The American streaming platform announced this new French partnership at a joint press conference in Paris on Monday.

Netflix already works with Sky in Germany and the United Kingdom.

Canal+ will offer Netflix as part of its Ciné/ Séries bundle for a total of €35. This means that Netflix will add €15 to the current price for the Ciné/ Séries of €20.

The two providers hope this alliance will be extended to other countries, starting with Poland.

Netflix has already gained more than six million subscribers in France since it launched in 2014, with one million of these also subscribing to Canal+.