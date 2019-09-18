France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Why is France giving millions of residents iodine pills?

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
18 September 2019
08:24 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Why is France giving millions of residents iodine pills?
Greenpeace stages anti-nuclear power protest at Fessenheim power plant. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
18 September 2019
08:24 CEST+02:00
France will soon start distributing radioactivity-blocking iodine pills to an additional 2.2 million people living near the country's 19 nuclear power plants.

The ASN nuclear safety authority had announced in June an extension of the safety radius to 20 kilometres (12 miles) of each plant, up from 10 kilometres set in 2016, when some 375,000 households were prescribed the pills.

The watchdog said Tuesday that affected residents will receive a letter in the coming days with a voucher to collect stable iodine tablets from pharmacies, as well as information on what to do in case of a nuclear accident.

 

Wikicommons

"If radioactive iodine is released into the environment, taking stable iodine is one of the most effective ways of protecting the thyroid," the ASN said in a statement.

The thyroid, which produces hormones regulating the body's metabolism, is particularly at risk from cancer caused by exposure to radioactive iodine released in nuclear accidents.

France gets the bulk of its electricity from nuclear generators. It is the world's most nuclear-dependent country, though it has pledged to cut its reliance on nuclear power, largely by shutting down its oldest reactors.

In 2014, flooding at its oldest plant, in Fessenheim near the German and Swiss borders, forced an emergency reactor shutdown. Anti-nuclear activists have long called for the shuttering of Fessenheim, which has been in operation since 1977.

The first new-generation nuclear power plant in the country's north, originally set to go online in 2012, has been hit by huge cost overruns and manufacturing problems, and is not expected to be ready until 2022.

Also targeted in the expanded campaign will be schools, businesses and shops within the enlarged radius, the ASN said.

 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Brexit stories: 'Our income has dropped so much we may be forced to leave France to survive'
  2. French Expression of the Day: Fais gaffe!
  3. Drivers in France warned of steep hike in petrol prices
  4. Certified translations: What are the rules for translating documents into French?
  5. France to finally scrap law obliging drivers to keep alcohol breathalyser kits in cars

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
Market research interview on Brexit
17/09
French <> English translator | Traductrice Français <> Angla
09/09
Live your adventure to the fullest- English Coaching
03/09
French Lessons Paris and Online
31/08
Christmas floral decorations weekend / Day workshop
31/08
Floral decorating retreat weekend/day
View all notices
Post a new notice