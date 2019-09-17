Is it now cheaper to fly from Paris to New York than to drive to Nice?

<p>Between 2016 and 2019, the average price of a Paris-San Francisco ticket fell by 46%, according to <a href="https://www.bfmtv.com/economie/avion-le-prix-des-billets-vers-les-etats-unis-plonge-grace-a-la-concurrence-des-low-cost-1767040.html">BFMTV</a>. And there have also been huge reductions for New York flights.</p><p>The competition looks set to get hotter. In June 2020, a new low-cost airline will offer direct flights between Paris and New York. French Bee, Air Caraïbes's younger sister, plans to take on fellow low-cost airlines Norwegian and Level.</p><p>The old giants Air France-KLM and its American ally Delta will then face six competitors all offering direct flights. The battle for your business promises to be a lively one.</p><p>Especially since Air France KLM's two historical rivals in Europe, Lufhansa and British Airways, will also try to entice the French with Paris-New York flights via London, Frankfurt or Munich, at reduced prices.</p><p>Tickets between the world’s most visited city (23 million visitors) and New York, which holds the record in America (13.6 million), have already reached their lowest level ever.</p><p>A return trip with Level travelling in March can cost as little as €242. British Airways is currently offering flights for €224 with a connection.</p><p>That's prompted comparisons in France with other forms of travel including driving and taking the TGV train.</p><p>For example it costs around €308 in tolls and petrol to drive to Nice and back from Paris, according to <a href="https://www.viamichelin.com/web/Routes/Route-Paris-75000-Ville_de_Paris-France-to-Nice-06000-Alpes_Maritimes-France">Via Michelin</a>. The tolls on their own are €156.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568727894_screenshot-2019-09-17-at-15-40-38.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 565px;" /></p><p>And New York is not the only destination affected by these unprecedented fares for long-haul flights.</p><p>According to Kayak.fr, between 2016 and 2019, the average price of a ticket between Paris and Los Angeles fell from €673 to €469, or 31% less. And with autumn promotions, you can even get tickets for less than €250 euros.</p><p>Flying to San Francisco offers the most dramatic price drop. It has crashed to almost half price in just three years. It is now an average of €406 as opposed to €755. This means a couple will save €700 on the price of their flights, enough to book a room in a hotel.</p>