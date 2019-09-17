French police clear out huge migrant camp in northern Channel port

<p>The mayor of Grande-Synthe in December 2018 opened up the sports hall to migrant families seeking shelter from the cold. </p><p>Since then, it has grown into a makeshift camp with around 800 people sleeping in tents pitched around the crammed gymnasium where some 170 people, mostly Iraqi Kurds hoping to reach Britain, had been sheltering.</p><p>Tuesday's clearance operation began shortly after 8:00 am (0600 GMT).</p><p>Young men travelling alone were the first to board buses that will take them to shelters around the region, where they can apply for asylum.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568710702_000-1kc5o0.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 423px;" />AFP</p><p>Families were to be moved later.</p><p>Northern France has long been a magnet for people seeking to smuggle themselves to Britain in the tens of thousands of trucks and cars that travel daily between the countries on ferries and trains.</p><p>The area around Grande-Synthe has traditionally drawn Iraqi Kurds and has been repeatedly cleared in recent years. </p><p>A court in the regional city of Lille ordered the gymnasium shut on September 4 following complaints from local authorities and residents about violence, garbage and the presence of people-smugglers among the migrants.</p><p>French authorities have had a policy of trying to prevent migrants forming camps since 2016 when they razed a notorious illegal squat nicknamed the "Jungle" near the port of Calais which was home to 10,000 people at its height.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568710716_000-1kc5un.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 421px;" />AFP</p><p>But rights groups have criticised police tactics and migrants have begun taking every greater risks to try reach Britain, including trying to cross the Channel -- the world's busiest shipping lane -- in small boats.</p><p>In December, the country's human rights ombudsman denounced the "extreme destitution" suffered by people camping out or sleeping under bridges in the Calais area.</p><p>The ombudsman, Jacques Toubon, accused the authorities of "trying to make (migrants) invisible" by regularly tearing down their camps without providing them with viable alternatives.</p><p>French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to speed up the asylum claims process for people deemed to be bona fide refugees, while vowing to accelerate the deportation of so-called economic migrants.</p><p>On Monday, he told his ministers that the government needed to tackle the issue of immigration head on, warning that "by claiming to be humanist, sometimes we are too laxist."</p>