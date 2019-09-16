In Pictures: Lyon street food festival pulls in crowds and a star chef

<p>Colagreco, the chef at the Mirazur in Menton on France's ritzy Cote d'Azur, is the only foreign chef working in France to have been awarded three stars in the Michelin guide.</p><p>In June, his restaurant was named the best in the world by an influential trade list, the World's 50 Best Restaurants.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568617663_000-1ka3tj.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" />AFP</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568617678_000-1ka3tm.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" />AFP</p><p>But on Saturday he was serving up dishes in one of Lyon's squares, at the fourth edition of this four-day event.</p><p>He was joined by chefs from around the world, with professionals coming from Canada, Turkey and four destinations specially featured at this year's festival: Kobe, Hong Kong, Madrid and Finland.</p><p>Those attending only had to pay four or five euros ($4.40-5.50) for their meals.</p><p>Colagreco served portions of Galician squid with new potatoes and vegetables in a Mexican Pico de Gallo style.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568617712_000-1ka3tx.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" />AFP</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568617758_000-1ka3ss.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" />AFP</p><p>"It wasn't easy, precisely because we use quality products, like squid, which are fairly expensive products," he said.</p><p>"But we always manage -- especially when we do them in large quantities -- to get to an acceptable price," he said.</p><p>Other Michelin-starred chefs taking part included Romain Meder, chef of the Plaza Athenee in Paris; Mathieu Vianney, chef of the Mere Brazier in Lyon; and Serge Vieira, who cooks at the Chaudes-Aigues in the central French town of Cantal.</p><p>Emeric Richard, co-organiser of the festival, said the event was about introducing great cooking in a simple way to the general public.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568617774_000-1ka3ts.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" />AFP</p><p>The organisers even asked this year's participants to serve slightly larger portions. That way, visitors could have a three-course meal with drinks for no more than 20 euros.</p><p>The festival attracted 24,000 people last year. </p>