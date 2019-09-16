France's news in English

MAP: France to splash out €43 million to build new cycle lanes around the country

16 September 2019
Photo: AFP/Ministry of Ecological Transition
16 September 2019
Around 150 areas across France will receive state funding to have more bike lanes and improvements to existing ones, part of plan to get the French on their bikes.

An initial 111 “territoires” across France have been selected to receive part of the €43.7 million allocated to this strand of France’s “bike plan”.

France's Minister for Ecological Transition Elisabeth Borne announced on Saturday that 152 construction and revamping projects will be carried out in total across France in the next seven years (the other 41 projects will be executed at a later date).

The following map from the ministry’s website illustrates how the bike lane projects will reach pretty much every corner of France, although regions such as Brittany, Pays de La Loire or Île-de-France appear to have been more lucky in the selection process whereas Centre Val Loire, Limousin and Nouvelle Aquitaine appear to have received less funding. 

To be able to zoom into map, click here to go to ministry's website

The French government's goal is to triple the rate of people who make their daily commute to work by bike, hoping to take it from the current 3 percent to 9 percent by 2024. This could explain why some rural parts of France haven't received as much funding from the "cycle plan". 

"With 275 dossiers presented by 170 communities or companies, the result of this call for projects confirms the strong commitment of France’s territories to set up a proper infrastructure for cycling," wrote France’s environment ministry.

In practice, the funding will help many French municipalities in solving the issue of interruptions to bike routes, due to crossings at train stations, highways or other disruptions which slow down the commute and can be a safety problem.
 

 
