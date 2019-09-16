France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Drivers in France warned of steep hike in petrol prices

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
16 September 2019
15:25 CEST+02:00
petrol

Share this article

Drivers in France warned of steep hike in petrol prices
Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
16 September 2019
15:25 CEST+02:00
Motorists in France were warned on Monday that the price of petrol at the pump will rise steeply in the coming days and weeks. And there could be more bad news ahead.

Oil prices are expected to surge after the drone attacks on the Saudi oil instillations over the weekend.

The attack, which prompted the US president Donald Trump to warn that the US was "locked and loaded" and ready to respond, will push up the price of petrol at the pumps in France according to industry leaders.

The French Union of Petroleum Industries told AFP that the hike in oil prices will see petrol rise by 5 centimes a litre in the coming days and weeks.

"We can expect a quick rise of around 4 to 5 centimes," said the union's leader Francis Duseux.

"Five centimes is a considerable rise, and that's without considering that it might rise even further, which is the most worrying thing for French people," he said.

The drone attack has reportedly resulted in a 6 percent drop in global oil production.

Petroleum industry chiefs say France is at least safe from suffering a rupture in supplies given that by law it has to have three months worth of reserve fuel stocks.

"In the case that the supply of crude oil becomes a little more difficult, I don't think it would be a problem tenable French drivers to fill their tanks at service stations," said Duseux.
 
 

 

 
petrol
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Brexit stories: 'Our income has dropped so much we may be forced to leave France to survive'
  2. Metro strike shows Paris could become a cycling city (once the roadworks end)
  3. NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden wants asylum in France
  4. French far-right founder Le Pen charged for 'embezzling' EU cash
  5. French group to open two hotels in Damascus

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

09/09
Live your adventure to the fullest- English Coaching
03/09
French Lessons Paris and Online
31/08
Christmas floral decorations weekend / Day workshop
31/08
Floral decorating retreat weekend/day
31/08
Unique floral decorating weekend/Day
20/08
Studette Needed In Paris
View all notices
Post a new notice